Animal injuries around Lake Wendouree are set to nearly double in 2023, as wildlife rescuers say birds are increasingly being harmed or killed by fishing line left around the foreshore.
According to data from Wildlife Victoria, there have been 82 reported incidents so far in 2023, which is just shy of the 85 incidents that occurred across the entirety of 2022.
Concerningly, wildlife injuries reported to the organisation have increased each year since 2019, where there were just 38 reported incidents.
The most affected species in the Lake Wendouree area were black swans, which also represented 37.5 per cent of all injuries from fishing lines in the Ballarat area.
Ballarat wildlife carer Heidi Johnson said rescuers were having "huge" issues with birds, and sometimes mammals, getting tangled in fishing line and hooks.
"We need something done to make fishermen clean up their mess, this is nearly a daily occurrence," she said.
"Nobody is prepared to do anything about it, the council won't even hear our request for warning signs to be put up.
"It's only a matter of time before someone's toddler gets one of these hooks stuck in them ... maybe then something will be done."
Ms Johnson described multiple incidents where birds had been harmed in recent months, including finding two cygnets with fishing line tangled around their legs, a swan with a hook in its throat and a seagull which had to be euthanised owing to severe injury from fishing tackle.
"Some [animals] could be saved thanks to the brilliant work of vets, but others died in care," she said.
"Educating the public about the dangers of fishing line, netting and hooks, and calling on the community to do more is something that can be addressed.
"Council needs to start monitoring this, enforcing the law and issuing fines, the threat of that might make them [fishermen] more responsible, one can only hope."
Ballarat Fly Fishers Club secretary Bill Reddick said it was rare for fly fishing to create any rubbish around the lake, and the only times he has had to abandon tackle is when it breaks off in a fish's mouth, which happens at a maximum of one in about 100 catches.
He said the club, which is based on the shores of Lake Wendouree, encouraged all members to follow environmental procedures, had started introducing barbless hooks, and participated in cleanups in the area.
"At all the boat ramps there are little bins available for putting in used fly-line, which a couple of members through our club ... help clear," he said.
In a statement, City of Ballarat acting director growth and development Brenda Carey said the council was routinely monitoring the Lake Wendouree foreshore, and was not aware of any increase in injuries related to litter.
"Anyone found littering is guilty of an offence which can incur penalties under the Environment Protection Act," she said.
"Anyone who observes a person littering can make a report to the Environment Protection Authority on 1300 372 842."
If you find injured wildlife you can contact the Wildlife Victoria emergency response line on (03) 8400 7300.
