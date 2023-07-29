The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Injured wildlife at Lake Wendouree set to increase in 2023

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated July 30 2023 - 1:13am, first published July 29 2023 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Animal injuries around Lake Wendouree are set to nearly double in 2023, as wildlife rescuers say birds are increasingly being harmed or killed by fishing line left around the foreshore.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.