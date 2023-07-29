Numerous vintage vehicles have excited bona fide enthusiasts and intrigued passerby alike while parked on the banks of Lake Wendouree on Saturday, July 29.
The meeting, which was organised by the Vintage and Classic Car Club Ballarat, attracted visitors from across the country, as all manner of vehicles - from 1940's trucks to early 20th century two seaters - were on show.
One of the club's founding members, Rick Thege was proudly displaying his two cylinder 1910 AX Renault, which was one of the oldest cars on the street.
Mr Thege has been driving the Renault for the past 10 years, since spending about 20-years restoring the vehicle to a roadworthy state.
He said he had been collecting vintage cars since 1967, when he first purchased a 1931 Buick straight-8.
The former mechanic said he's been a part of the club since it was formed in 1966, and it had been a great way to engage with like-minded enthusiasts.
"Overall they're a very good group of people, and they enjoy taking their pride and joy out for activities and that's a vital thing," he said.
Club president Andy Burns, who was displaying his blue 1947 Dodge truck, said the event had attracted drivers from as far as Tasmania and South Australia.
He said the Ballarat club had 500 members and were running events every couple of weeks.
"It's very good for older people, we have lunch things and morning tea things, and then we have general runs," he said.
"Today, we thought we'd just bring them out in public, and invite the public [to see] if anyone wants to go for a ride.
"It's about awareness and we've actually had a couple of new people join up today which is good."
