A star ruck was sent off, a premiership forward went down and Sebastopol finally broke through for a much-needed scalp.
Sebastopol recovered from a slow start against North Ballarat to record a crucial 22-point win in front of the Burra faithful on Saturday.
The Roosters kicked the opening four goals as Sebastopol went into quarter time without a goal to its name.
Despite the 22-point quarter-time deficit, Burra co-coach Michael Columbro was not panicking in the coaches box.
"We felt like we were still in the game, we were playing okay, we just weren't able to convert and put any pressure on early," Columbro said.
"As the game wore on I thought we were able to structure up really well and our midfielders really turned the tide on them in the second quarter."
Columbro said the message at quarter time was to get back on top in the contested ball battle and be calm going forward.
Sebastopol piled on five goals in the second term to draw level with the Roosters at the long break.
SIN-BINNED: Roosters ruck dealt yellow card
Columbro added the third quarter was a "real arm wrestle" as both sides traded blows to set up a grandstand finish at Marty Busch Reserve.
"We built our game on Saturday off of effort and winning contested ball and that was what was going to get us over the line no matter our personnel," Columbro said.
"We are not the finished product, we're still looking to put four quarters together but we'll welcome a couple players back after the bye which has come at a really good time for us."
Hugo Papst kicked the opening goal of the final term and from there the Burra never looked back.
The undermanned Burra held the Roosters goalless in the fourth quarter while adding four goals of their own en route to a stellar victory.
Sebastopol was without Chase Dummett, James Keeble, Tony Lockyer, Jed Hill and Lachie Cassidy on Saturday.
The Burra turned to their under-19s to fill the void, who Columbro said were "sensational" against North.
"They slotted straight into the senior side in a seamless transition," he said.
"They've been able to play their role to a tee so I can't fault them at all."
A Jay Dahlhaus goal right before the final siren sent Marty Busch Reserve into a frenzy as the VFL-listed midfielder finished with 28 touches and two majors.
"It (Marty Busch Reserve) is a special place and when the Burra faithful come out it's infectious," Columbro said.
"It's got a wonderful feeling where people just want to be here and be a part of it."
Sebastopol was down a rotation after losing Connor O'Shea early, while North Ballarat star Jamie Quick was concussed.
Roosters coach Brendan McCartney said there were some "good learnings" in his side's first loss since round five.
"Sebastopol were very good and stopped us playing our way," McCartney said.
"Some days you give everything and try everything and still come up short."
The Roosters' top-two hopes could rest on their round 15 match-up against Darley.
Sebastopol 0.3 5.8 8.10 12.13 (85)
North Ballarat 4.1 6.2 9.5 9.9 (63)
GOALS: Sebastopol: A.Kirby 2, J.Dahlhaus 2, H.Papst 2, J.Fletcher 2, L.Latch 1, D.Widgery 1, J.Bambury 1, J.Wilkinson 1; North Ballarat: S.Glover 3, J.Riding 2, J.Quick 1, S.Crameri 1, C.McCallum 1
BEST: Sebastopol: B.Hutt, A.Kirby, L.Kiel, J.Dahlhaus, B.Veale, J.Fletcher; North Ballarat: J.Riding, I.Lovison, B.Leonard, I.Carey, T.Bromley-Lynch, R.Polkinghorne
East Point was forced to be patient, but the Roos were finally rewarded for their dominance around the ground as they ran away with a 52-point win over the Swans.
Jordan Johnston kicked a game-high five goals while outgoing playing coach Jackson Merrett also troubled the scorers.
Ballarat Swans coach Chris Maple said Johnston was "best on ground by a long way" in his side's ninth defeat.
"It was the Jordan Johnston Show to be quite honest," Maple said.
"We put a bit of time into his brother but you can't keep an eye on everyone."
The Swans stole the lead early with some accurate kicking, boasting a slim seven-point advantage at quarter time despite three less scoring shots.
Eventually, East Point's star power proved too strong as the Roos began to convert in front of goal.
"We were just too inconsistent," Maple said.
"We turned the ball over continually. We probably could have been further in front at quarter time if we used the ball well."
The result sees East Point return to the top six with Redan having the bye in round 14.
East Point 3.5 8.10 14.14 16.19 (115)
Ballarat 5.0 6.3 8.6 9.9 (63)
GOALS: East Point: J.Johnston 5, J.Merrett 1, M.Walsh 1, B.Whittaker 1, J.Dodd 1, I.Hucker 1, K.Irvin 1, M.Filmer 1, C.Lovig 1, L.Canny 1, M.Johnston 1, J.Taylor 1; Ballarat: A.Hooper 3, M.McGrath 1, T.Constable 1, P.Simpson 1, N.Robinson 1, T.Mooney 1, L.Prendergast 1
BEST: East Point: J.Johnston, C.Lovig, H.Ganley, J.Dodd, M.Johnston, J.Taylor; Ballarat: S.Fisher, R.Perry, W.Liston, P.Simpson, W.Garner, A.Hooper
Brett Bewley booted four goals as the Devils ran over Lake Wendouree with a 111-point thumping on Saturday.
Devils coach Dan Jordan said the former Fremantle Docker has continued to work on his forward craft this season.
"I reckon he kicked a lot of points before kicking a goal so it was good for him to finish with four," Jordan said.
"He's at his damaging best around the ball but we had a lot of contributors on Saturday which was pleasing as a coach."
Jordan said it was a nice building block for his side as it eyes off a top-two spot.
Lake Wendouree is now staring down the barrel of another one-win season, with matches against Redan, Bacchus Marsh, East Point and Melton to come.
It was the fifth-consecutive defeat over 40 points for the 10th-placed Lakers.
Darley 4.5 6.10 10.14 21.17 (143)
Lake Wendouree 2.1 3.4 4.7 4.8 (32)
GOALS: Darley: B.Bewley 4, W.Johnson 3, D.Leonard 2, D.Bishop 2, S.Page 2, M.Denham 2, J.Cadman 1, B.Myers 1, R.Matricardi 1, B.Colley 1, A.Azzopardi 1, L.Spiteri 1; Lake Wendouree: F.Fogaty 1, J.Butler 1, N.Pring 1
BEST: Darley: B.Bewley, M.Denham, S.Page, Z.Le Huray, W.Johnson, D.Bishop; Lake Wendouree: T.Zampatti, B.Thompson, T.Collins, F.Fogaty, M.Foster, N.Pring
Melton's 214-point thumping of cross-town rivals Melton South was soured by a "scary" incident involving BFNL leading goal-kicker Ryan Carter.
Carter had nine goals to his name before being concussed in a marking contest in the third quarter.
Melton premiership coach Aaron Tymms said the Tony Lockett Medallist was cleared from hospital on Sunday morning.
"He's back home, they did a lot of tests on him and everything came back all clear," Tymms said.
"Hopefully he just misses a couple of weeks and gets back into it after the bye."
Carter and his Melton South opponent collided on the goal line with his direct opponent immediately calling for the stretcher.
"It was a scary incident, it didn't look great," Tymms said.
"I think they took the footage off the website because it looked pretty ordinary."
The key forward finished the afternoon with nine goals, following up his seven-goal haul against East Point in style.
Carter has a league-best 37 goals this season.
"He had a bag of goals up until then," Tymms said.
"He would have kicked 15 the way he was going."
Melton restricted the Panthers to just three goals in the 36.20 (236) to 3.4 (22) win.
Melton South did not kick a goal until the 20th-minute-mark of the third term.
Melton 36.20 (236) d Melton South 3.4 (22)
