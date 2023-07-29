A star ruck was sent off, a premiership forward went down and Sebastopol finally broke through for a much-needed scalp.
Sebastopol recovered from a four-goal deficit to record a 22-point triumph over North Ballarat in one of the games of the season on Saturday.
The Burra were without star players James Keeble, Tony Lockyer, Jed Hill, Lachlan Cassidy and lost Connor O'Shea early but it did not matter as the Burra faithful willed their team over the line in an almighty comeback.
Arnold Kirby enjoyed a big day out while a Jay Dahlhaus major right before the final siren sent Marty Busch Reserve into a frenzy.
North Ballarat lost Jamie Quick (concussion) and Cam McCallum (cautioned) as the Burra recaptured the form that saw them book a grand final place last season.
Sebastopol 0.3 5.8 8.10 12.13 (85)
North Ballarat 4.1 6.2 9.5 9.9 (63)
GOALS: Sebastopol: A.Kirby 2, J.Dahlhaus 2, H.Papst 2, J.Fletcher 2, L.Latch 1, D.Widgery 1, J.Bambury 1, J.Wilkinson 1; North Ballarat: S.Glover 3, J.Riding 2, J.Quick 1, S.Crameri 1, C.McCallum 1
BEST: Sebastopol: B.Hutt, A.Kirby, L.Kiel, J.Dahlhaus, B.Veale, J.Fletcher; North Ballarat: J.Riding, I.Lovison, B.Leonard, I.Carey, T.Bromley-Lynch, R.Polkinghorne
East Point was forced to be patient, but the Roos were finally rewarded for their dominance around the ground as they ran away with a 52-point win over the Swans.
Jordan Johnston kicked a game-high five 'golazos' while outgoing playing coach Jackson Merrett also troubled the scorers.
The Swans stole the lead early with some accurate kicking, boasting a slim seven-point advantage at quarter time despite three less scoring shots.
Eventually, East Point's star power proved too strong as the Roos began to convert in front of goal.
The result sees East Point return to the top six with Redan having the bye in round 14.
East Point 3.5 8.10 14.14 16.19 (115)
Ballarat 5.0 6.3 8.6 9.9 (63)
GOALS: East Point: J.Johnston 5, J.Merrett 1, M.Walsh 1, B.Whittaker 1, J.Dodd 1, I.Hucker 1, K.Irvin 1, M.Filmer 1, C.Lovig 1, L.Canny 1, M.Johnston 1, J.Taylor 1; Ballarat: A.Hooper 3, M.McGrath 1, T.Constable 1, P.Simpson 1, N.Robinson 1, T.Mooney 1, L.Prendergast 1
BEST: East Point: J.Johnston, C.Lovig, H.Ganley, J.Dodd, M.Johnston, J.Taylor; Ballarat: Not supplied
Brett Bewley booted four goals as the Devils ran over Lake Wendouree with a 111-point thumping on Saturday.
The Henderson Medallist has now put together some strong performances across back-to-back weeks as Darley eyes off a mouth-watering clash with North Ballarat.
Darley duo in Joel and Duncan Cadman chose to spend their Saturday at Darley Park rather than watching younger brother Aaron at Mars Stadium, with the pair putting together handy games.
Lake Wendouree is now staring down the barrel of another one-win season, with matches against Redan, Bacchus Marsh, East Point and Melton to come.
It was the fifth-consecutive 40-plus points defeat for the 10th-placed Lakers.
Darley 4.5 6.10 10.14 21.17 (143)
Lake Wendouree 2.1 3.4 4.7 4.8 (32)
GOALS: Darley: B.Bewley 4, W.Johnson 3, D.Leonard 2, D.Bishop 2, S.Page 2, M.Denham 2, J.Cadman 1, B.Myers 1, R.Matricardi 1, B.Colley 1, A.Azzopardi 1, L.Spiteri 1; Lake Wendouree: F.Fogaty 1, J.Butler 1, N.Pring 1
BEST: Darley: B.Bewley, M.Denham, S.Page, Z.Le Huray, W.Johnson, D.Bishop; Lake Wendouree: Not supplied.
The score has not been entered on PlayHQ just yet but given Melton's 118-point half-time lead, it is safe to wrap this one up as a Bloods win.
The big news out of Melton Recreation Reserve was a scary incident involving premiership forward Ryan Carter, who left the ground on a stretcher after being knocked out in a marking contest.
Carter backed up a seven-goal haul against East Point with nine to his name on Saturday before the injury.
Brenton Payne returned to action with a bag of six, while skipper Braeden Kight also starred.
Melton d Melton South
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
