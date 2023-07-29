Gordon has ended Bungaree's unbeaten run in the Central Highlands Football League.
The reigning premier made full use of a strong wind to finish the stronger to salute by 38 points at Gordon on Saturday.
Gordon kicked seven goals in the second to lead by 51 points and appeared to have the game in its keeping.
Bungaree rallied with seven goals of its own in the third term cut the margin to six points.
Again the wind would have the biggest say, allowing the Eagles to again kick away, with coach Adam Toohey getting five majors.
John Butler was the Demons' main weapon up forward as he led the fightback with four goals.
The loss means Bungaree is just percentage clear of Springbank.
However, the Demons are effectively one win ahead of the field, with Springbank to to have a bye in the remaining three rounds.
Gordon and Carngham-Linton make up the top four in pursuit of a double chance in the first week of the finals.
Then comes Hepburn and Skipton, Dunnstown and Newlyn.
Newlyn is still only one win inside the top eight, ahead of Learmonth.
Buninyong is another game away and after losing to Carngham-Linton its finals hopes are almost certainly gone.
LADDER: BUNGAREE 48, 197.83; SPRINGBANK 48, 167.05; GORDON 44, 164.28; CARNGHAM-LINTON 44, 153.02; HEPBURN 40, 189.95; SKIPTON 40, 129.86; DUNNSTOWN 32, 171.53; NEWLYN 32, 113.12; Learmonth 28, 111.44; Buninyong 20, 101.55; Rokewood-Corindhap 16, 82.98; Clunes 16, 82.91; Creswick 16, 57.81; Ballan 8, 40.88; Daylesford 6, 51.06; Waubra 6, 50.19; Beaufort 4, 44.31
OTHER ROUND 14 GAMES
WAUBRA had its first win of the season.
The Roos set up the victory with a five-goal opening term, controlling the game from there.
It is also coach Trav Ford's first win since taking on the job this year.
CARNGHAM-LINTON came from 17 points down at the first change to defeat Buninyong by 36 points at Snake Valley.
It was another big tick for the Saints, which now that it has finals locked away is looking at a top four finish.
LEARMONTH remains hot on the tail of eighth-placed Newlyn after a come-from-behind 41-point win over Daylesford at Learmonth.
NEWLYN had a hard-fought 19-point win over Creswick at Newlyn.
The Cats led all day, but were never able to completely shrug off the Wiickers.
HEPBURN kicked eight goals in the first term and 10 in the second to out-class Beaufort at Hepburn.
The Burras won by 141 points as the Crows slipped to the bottom of the ladder.
SPRINGBANK did what it had to do to defeat Clunes by 20 points at Clunes.
The Magpies kept at Springbank's heels all day, but the margin always looked just out of reach.
This gives the Tigers 11 wins in a row.
SKIPTON kept its sights on the top four with a 42-point win over Rokewood-Corindhap at Skipton.
The Emus made use of a win to lead by 27 points at quarter time and did not look back.
Springbank 1.2 5.5 6.9 8.10 (58)
Clunes 1.2 3.5 4.7 5.8 (38)
GOALS - Springbank: S.Staunton 2, B.Maher 2, C.Mceldrew 1, H.Twaits 1, C.Ronan 1, M.Lakey 1; Clunes: J.Fazio 2, R.Thompson 1, M.Paramonov 1, D.Coon 1
BEST - Springbank: P.Glanford, A.Wethling, B.Maher, J.Thompson, J.Simpson, B.Hanrahan; Clunes: J.Thompson, M.Kasparian, D.Robertson, L.Wrigley, J.Simson, C.Newton
Hepburn 8.2 18.5 23.7 28.16 (184)
Beaufort 2.2 3.4 4.4 6.7 (43)
GOALS - Hepburn: A.McKay 8, K.Yanner 4, B.McKay 4, N.Johns 2, L.O'Halloran 2, S.Tighe 2, D.Dennis 1, J.Grant 1, R.Ferraro 1, B.Coffey 1, M.Mckay 1, B.Pedretti 1; Beaufort: A.Troup 2, R.Luke 2, D.Jones 1, L.Cox 1
BEST - Hepburn : B.McKay, A.McKay, J.Wallesz, N.Johns, D.O'Halloran, Z.Kupsch; Beaufort: T.Haase, T.McKenzie, B.Howard, C.Mahony, H.Slater, R.Luke
Newlyn 2.4 4.6 7.7 8.9 (57)
Creswick 1.2 3.3 4.6 5.8 (38)
GOALS - Newlyn: M.Darmody 2, L.Prendergast 2, F.Hay 1, B.Tallent 1, C.Currie 1, J.Labbett 1; Creswick: B.Noonan 1, L.Ryan 1, R.Pearson 1, P.Taranto 1, D.Whitfield 1
BEST - Newlyn: J.Starcevich, J.Labbett, C.Currie, L.Prendergast, D.Fishwick, F.Hay; Creswick Seniors: P.Taranto, E.Henderson, T.Scott, D.Whitfield, B.Plover, J.Campbell-Brown
Carngham-Linton 0.3 5.6 10.11 14.15 (99)
Buninyong 3.2 4.5 6.6 9.9 (63)
GOALS - Carngham-Linton: B.McDonald 4, B.Benson 2, D.O'Brien 2, T.Scoble 2, T.Clark 1, J.Foley 1, M.Knight 1; Buninyong: A.Domic 4, M.Arnold 2, F.Hunt 1, L.Burbidge 1, G.Lovett 1
BEST - Carngham-Linton: K.Raven, T.O'Brien, M.Grigsby, T.Raven, B.Benson, B.McDonald; Buninyong : D.Sliwa, A.Domic, J.Rodgers, D.Micallef, J.Morgan, N.Shell
Skipton 5.4 8.5 14.8 16.9 (105)
Rokewood-Corindhap 1.1 5.2 7.3 9.9 (63)
GOALS - Skipton: R.Monument 6, J.McClure 3, J.Draffin 3, J.Cuttler 1, J.Peeters 1, J.Cusack 1, A.Pitson 1; Rokewood-Corindhap: J.Buttler 4, M.Brehaut 2, M.Lockyer 1, J.Ford 1, T.Fagg 1
BEST - Skipton: B.Krol, M.Gilbert, J.Draffin, R.Monument, L.Stranks, J.McClure; Rokewood-Corindhap: P.Haberfield, M.Aikman, M.Brehaut, Z.Priddle, M.Lockyer, A.Gercovich
Waubra 5.3 6.11 8.15 9.17 (71)
Ballan 0.0 3.1 6.2 9.3 (57)
GOALS - Waubra: J.Lukich 4, B.Green 3, J.Knights 1, N.Moran 1; Ballan: J.Kurzman 4, D.Stretton 2, C.Micallef 2, E.Kennedy 1
BEST - Waubra: J.Knights, B.Colligan, C.McGrath, B.Green, A.Baldwinson, J.Lukich; Ballan: J.Kurzman, E.Shaw, M.Yates
Learmonth 1.2 6.5 9.11 13.18 (96)
Daylesford 4.3 6.4 8.5 8.7 (55)
GOALS - Learmonth: D.Folkes 4, D.Anderson 2, C.Kimber 2, N.Gittings 1, W.Green 1, B.Gilbert 1, B.Powell 1, O.Ross 1; Daylesford: T.Hunt 4, J.Briggs 2, J.Brown 1, T.Maher 1
BEST - Learmonth: C.Kimber, W.Green, D.Harberger, J.Graham, J.Crilly, T.Hall; Daylesford: B.Jones, L.Jones, J.Briggs, T.Grant, A.Smith, T.Hunt
Gordon 4.3 11.7 11.7 17.9 (111)
Bungaree 2.4 3.4 10.7 11.7 (73)
GOALS - Gordon: A.Toohey 5, C.Ascough 3, B.Griffiths 2, Z.Ryan 2, E.Crackel 1, B.Frazer 1, J.Lampi 1, B.Schiltz 1, B.Sutcliffe 1; Bungaree: J.Butler 4, J.Mahar 1, S.Butler 1, A.Milroy 1, D.Murphy 1, A.Browning 1, J.Sardo 1, L.Thornton 1
BEST - Gordon: E.Crackel, Z.Ryan, H.Biggs, M.Griffiths, C.Ascough, S.Griffiths; Bungaree: L.Thornton, J.Butler, D.Murphy, T.Wakefield, A.Milroy, J.Mahar
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
