A new direction for Ballarat's trusted news

This week was my first in the chair as The Courier's acting managing editor.
It was also a big week for the newsroom - with not only a new editor at the helm, but we launched a new look for our printed product.
It coincided with a shift in workflows, which puts content and audiences at the core of what we do. Our team did a great job in adapting to this, while continuing to break important news stories as they happened.
It's an incredible privilege to lead The Courier's news team, where I began my journalism career in 2006. Since 1867, this masthead has led the way for the news that matters to Ballarat and the region.
The city has changed rapidly in recent years, and so too have our audiences. We've seen population growth off the back of COVID-19 and soaring metropolitan house prices. Check out Adam Spencer's digital storytelling this week, showing the vast growth of Ballarat West.
Many people aged in their 20s and 30s, who left Ballarat at the end of school for the big city life, are now returning with their young families. They're taking advantage of more affordable property prices (at least, prices that allow them a backyard for the kids to run) and a flourishing provincial city that has changed so much in the past decade.
And why not? Ballarat is a fantastic place to raise a family. We have access to some of the best schools in the state. A great lifestyle where you can have the best of both worlds - regional living, while still being able to catch the train to Melbourne or work remotely. We're attracting popular retailers, like Country Road soon to open on Camp Street, and new businesses like Upstate gym profiled by Melanie Whelan this week.
We have a thriving culinary scene, with high-quality restaurants and trendy cafes popping up everywhere. We are home to some incredibly talented people, all aiming to put this region on the map.
So, what's The Courier's place in all of this?
We will be more proactive in listening to our audiences and telling the stories you want to read.
We want to be a reflection of our community, find the story behind the story and dig deeper into the issues affecting every one of us.
We will be placing a renewed importance on celebrating our region's people, places and businesses. We have some exciting projects coming up, so keep an eye out.
Sport is a huge part of the Ballarat region, and our passionate sports team - David Brehaut, Edward Holland and Greg Gliddon - offer unmatched coverage of the local clubs that unite our communities.
At our core, we are local. We are also part of the wider ACM network, Australia's leading independent publisher, spanning 100 news websites. ACM's national news team digs deeply into the stories that matter to regional audiences, sharing the best news from around Australia. This enhances what we offer you locally. In turn, the power of our network allows us to share Ballarat stories, and Ballarat people, with national audiences.
I would love to hear from you about what you'd like to see more of in The Courier. On behalf of the team, thank you for your continued support. Our journalism depends on it.
Emily Sweet
Acting managing editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.