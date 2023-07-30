DAYLESFORD will need to go back to the drawing board if it want to challenge Learmonth for the Central Highlands Netball League title this year after the Lakies powered away to an impressive win in the top-of-the-table blockbuster on Saturday.
Both teams headed into this match undefeated, but it was clear early that only one team would remain so as Learmonth dominated the first half, eventually running out 67-44 winners.
It was the near perfect start for the home side which jumped out to a 10-goal lead at the first change, extending that to 19 at half time.
Shianne Milera at goal attack was given a free reign early, but the performance of defender Kirby Knight was also singled out by coach Jordan O'Keefe after the match
He said despite sitting on top of the ladder for the whole season, this game would do more for confidence than any other.
"I was very happy with the result," he said. "We stuck to what we'd worked on the past couple of weeks and the combinations we looked at.
"I was pleased we had a full squad of 10 and I was hoping we'd be able to put ourselves in a position to tinker with a few things, we did that in the third quarter and I can safely say they did not work, but now we know what can work for us.
"In a competition where you only play each other side once, you just don't know how you are going. To know we were able to put in that performance against a good side is very pleasing."
Daylesford coach Carly Post lamented the start of the contest, but was pleased with the way her side fought back in the second half.
"To be honest we couldn't have started worse, we started on the wrong foot," she said. "I thought the second half of the second quarter and the third quarter we dominated and if we hadn't have got off to such a slow start, I reckon it would have been much closer.
"I think it's pretty clear now what we have to do. We're under no illusions we went into this game as the underdogs. I'm happy with the way the girls fought it out."
Daylesford has matches against Waubra, Newlyn and Buninyong. The latter two expected to pose a great test for the Bulldogs leading into the finals.
Both Newlyn and Buninyong came into some of their best form at the weekend, with Newlyn winning the battle of the neighbours, conceding just 14 goals against Creswick in mammoth win.
Buninyong meanwhile produced its best attack game of the season, slamming home 70 goals in a 30-goal win over Carngham-Linton.
IN OTHER NEWS
The teams chasing a top-four position also scored big wins, with Rokewood-Corindhap dominating against Skipton. The magnitude of the 64-27 result against a team sitting inside the top eight will be wonders for the confidence of the Grasshoppers who loom as the team to watch in the run home.
Springbank did what it needed to do to get over the top of Clunes with a 60-33 win while Beaufort had to work a little harder, but did enough to score a solid 73-53 win over Hepburn in a high-quality contest.
The tight one of the round was the draw between Waubra and Ballan with neither team able to be separated in the 36-all draw, while Gordon did it finals hopes no harm, sneaking home against Bungaree 44-39.
With just three home-and-away games to go, the battle is now on for eighth place with just two points now separating Gordon from Skipton. Gordon's fixture looks the easiest of the two and despite sitting ninth currently, would be favoured to move into eight by the end of the season.
