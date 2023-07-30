The Courier
BFNL 2023: McCallum sin-binned as tempers flare at Marty Busch | Watch

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated July 30 2023 - 11:08am, first published 11:00am
North Ballarat's Cam McCallum spent 15 minutes on the sideline against Sebastopol. Picture by Lachlan Bence
North Ballarat's Cam McCallum spent 15 minutes on the sideline against Sebastopol. Picture by Lachlan Bence

North Ballarat ruck Cam McCallum was dealt a yellow card in his side's 22-point loss to Sebastopol on Saturday.

Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

