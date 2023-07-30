BFNL 2023: McCallum sin-binned as tempers flare at Marty Busch | Watch

North Ballarat ruck Cam McCallum was dealt a yellow card in his side's 22-point loss to Sebastopol on Saturday.
The big man joined a heated scrap in an attempt to fly the flag for teammate Jack Riding but instead ended up with a 15-minute spell on the bench.
Despite losing their star ruck, the Roosters outscored the Burra by 11 points in the 15-minute span as Isaac Lovison resumed ruck duties against Sebastopol's Arnold Kirby.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region.
