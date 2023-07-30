BALLARAT Miners import Tyler Rudolph has extended his contract and is set to remain with the club until at least the end of 2025.
Rudolph, who hails from North Dakota, was a popular winner of the Miners Ray Broner MVP which was presented on Sunday, with the club announcing the re-signing as part of the day.
It was a remarkably consistent season for the 198cm power forward who averaged 25.8 points a game and eight rebounds over the season.
But it was the last month where he powered away to be the competition's leading scorer with games of 38, 38 and 32 points all coming in the final four. He also brought down more than 10 rebounds consistently over the past five games, with a high of 19 in the Miners thrilling win over Geelong.
It could be a big couple of weeks Rudolph who would be among the favourites to be named in the starting five for the NBL1 South team of the year
Speaking after being presented with the MVP on Sunday, Rudolph said he was thrilled to have committed to the club.
"It was an easy decision for me, I've really enjoyed my time here and there no thinking about it. I loved it here and I really want to build on what we did this year," he said.
"I think I started to build some confidence towards the end of the year and found my role on the team, but it was nice to step up when I needed to."
The Miners could be in the market for up to three new players with the likes of import Jack Davidson, Adam Thoseby and Nic Pozolglou all in line to pick up European contracts, although all three have expressed interest in returning next season if planets align.
It is expected the likes of Jake Lloyd and Max Cody will return for next season.
In the women's, Abbey Wehrung was a convincing winner of the Robyn Maher MVP, her second time winning the award.
Wehrung had a huge day picking up the defensive players of the year, the female athlete of the year and emotionally the Kelly Richardson Players Player Award, which she shared alongside Pozoglou, who also took out the men's defensive player of the year.
"Kelly was a teammate of mine and a great friend of mine and we stayed in contact until the end," she said. "That's definitely the most special knowing that was voted on by your teammates, it's such a special feeling to be awarded that in her honour, is wonderful."
Wehrung also said she was committed to returning the club next season and beyond, stating that her goal was to play out her career in Ballarat.
Other award winners on the day included Annie Collins who was named the women's rising star, while Zac Dunmore took out the men's award. Coaches awards were given to Molly Mathews and Jake Lloyd.
Youth League awards saw Layla Iglesias and Ethan Fiegert named as the MVP, while Peter Cunningham was the best club person of the year.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.