NBL1 South import Tyler Rudolph commits to Ballarat for two years

By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 30 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:00pm
BALLARAT Miners import Tyler Rudolph has extended his contract and is set to remain with the club until at least the end of 2025.

