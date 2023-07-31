Gordon gives plucky Bungaree first taste of defeat

Reigning premier Gordon has provided Bungaree with an insight into what to expect in the fast approaching Central Highlands Football League finals.
The Eagles inflicted Bungaree's first defeat of the season at Gordon on Saturday - downing the Demons by 38 points.
While Gordon finished full of running with a significant wind at its back, it laid the foundation for the victory in the opening quarter - kicking four goals to what would be the non-scoring end to lead by 11 points.
Just two more majors would be added going that way for the rest of the day, with Bungaree getting singles in the second and last stanzas.
Gordon took total control in the second - dominating with seven goals to get out to a 57-point lead.
The Eagles did as they liked, assisted by Bungaree's struggle to find a target going forward and the turnovers which followed.
The Demons finally managed to stem the flow right on half-time, but the deficit appeared insurmountable.
Bungaree had other ideas though.
Showing why they sit on top of the ladder, the Demons matched Gordon with seven goals of their own - while keeping the Eagles scoreless - to give themselves a chance.
However, that was the end of their run as once again with the wind Gordon took control.
Gordon coach Adam Toohey, who was back to his best across half forward with a match-winning five goals, said the Eagles' first half had set up the win.
He said then when Bungaree worked its way back, the Eagles did what good sides do and grind it out.
Toohey said Gordon would need to examine what happened in the third term.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said the Demons had learnt a great deal from the loss.
He said what it did do was reinforce their best was good enough, but they needed to do for longer.
"We know we're facing some challenges and we have to work our way through them."
Billy Griffiths helped set the Eagles alight, while Sam Griffiths was all over the Demons in defence.
Bungaree took half a game to get going with Andrew Milroy among the few players able to have an influence early.
When it did hit its straps, forward John Butler (four goals) was instrumental in the turn around.
Dalton Murphy was dangerous on a wing, and Lachlan Thornton and Tom Wakefield had plenty of the ball.
Gordon and Bungaree each have injury concerns out of the game.
The Eagles will be monitoring Ben Schiltz closely after he left the ground late with what appeared to be a shoulder issue.
Key defender Mark Gunnell also received a knock on the nose.
Bungaree looks like it might have lost Liam Fitzpatrick for the rest of the season with a potentially serious ankle issue after being helped from the ground in the third quarter.
Waight said early signs were not good and Fitzpatrick might have played his last game for the year.
Bungaree was the only team in the top eight to lose on Saturday as the battle for a top four and a double chance in the final continues.
Bungaree remains on top of the ladder, now by just percentage over Springbank (which still has a bye come) and a game clear of Gordon and Carngham-Linton.
Carngham-Linton had a significant 36-point win over Buninyong in the race for the top four, coming from 17 points down at quarter time to lead by seven at the big break and then kick away with a five-goal third term.
It also ended Buninyong's finals aspirations.
Hepburn and Skipton are another game back.
Dunnstown and Newlyn are two games adrift and one game clear of Learmonth with three rounds remaining.
As close as they are, the odds are still stacked against the Lakies making finals. They can draw level with Dunnstown if they beat the Towners next round, but their biggest enemy is a bye in round 16.
