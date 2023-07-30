Dusting off the game controllers at the fabled Mallow Hotel to throw a few shells around, it was Robert from Melton who won Ballarat's inaugural MarioKart tournament honours.
But more importantly, the event, organised by Classic Screenings, raised more than $400 for Ballarat's SoupBus, helping the needy.
It was on for young and old at the pub on Sunday afternoon, with a 36-player bracket tournament on the Nintendo Switch's MarioKart 8.
From veterans who played the original Super Mario Kart to youngsters who have almost preternatural reflexes, the event was a tonne of fun, organiser Nick Eaton said.
"If you can have all ages participating and helping raise funds for an organisation that's so critically important, it's great to see," he said.
"The SoupBus knows how to spend the money, they have a bunch of initiatives, and giving this money to them, through something fun, is really valuable, especially in a Ballarat winter - it's not just for people who are homeless, the cost of living is extremely high, sometimes it's just people who can't pay the bills who need the support.
"It could be your neighbour struggling, you just don't know."
One competitor was 10-year-old Jack Bell, who got a Switch for Christmas last year - his favourite racers are the Shy Guy and Mario, and his best courses are Shy Guy Falls and Mario Circuit.
Fittingly, he was costumed as everyone's favourite Italian plumber.
"You have to keep going, even if you don't make it you just never stop - I'm not hoping to win, I'm just hoping to raise money," he said.
IN THE NEWS
Mr Eaton hoped there would be more events in the future, taking full advantage of the wide-screen projector and screen, as well as outdoor cinema screenings in the summer.
"The feedback today's fantastic, no doubt we'll do another MarioKart one, but maybe some other things like Street Fighter - we're open to people reaching out with suggestions, same with the movies," he said.
"We're in the process of coming up with a cinema program for the summer, so reach out and let us know what you'd like to watch."
The OnTrack Foundation's SoupBus is always in need of donations, with cash preferred - for more information, head online.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.