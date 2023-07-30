The next significant train station upgrade might not come until at least 2028, as a plan for moving regional buses gets kicked further down the line.
While the Ballarat train station, which at the moment has major accessibility issues for anyone not able to use stairs, will soon receive a $49 million overpass, questions remain over a separate project that will affect how the station works.
Regional coaches currently leave from bays outside the station on the southern side, which is subject to a heritage permit for the extra shelters.
There has long been concerns about the interface with pedestrians, who have to look out for reversing buses.
As part of the massive Ballarat station precinct redevelopment, which included new commuter parking, a Quest hotel, and an events space in the bluestone Goods Shed, there had been hopes this regional bus terminal would be moved to the northern side.
Instead, the state government moved local buses to the north side, leaving regional buses in limbo.
According to the initial heritage permit, the regional buses needed to be moved by November 2022 - now, an updated permit from Heritage Victoria states they won't need to find a new home until 2028.
The state government says this is "to take account of the design and operational challenges that would arise from any bus terminus relocation".
This could cause further issues with new developments, as a proposal to build a massive multi-storey residential block with a hotel and childcare at 8 Mair Street is currently before the City of Ballarat for approval - it's understood several state government agencies are working with council on the proposal.
Previously, council and the state government's Victorian Planning Authority had begun work on the "Ballarat Station southside masterplan", to fast-track understanding of how new developments could be built.
That was postponed in 2022 because of the issues with the regional bus interchange, and there has been no movement since, despite the application proposal.
The VPA did not respond to emailed questions.
Heritage advocates Save Our Station have long been pushing for changing the regional bus interchange - president Gerald Jenzen said pushing the permit requirements out to 2028 was not a surprise.
"They have a habit of deferring things," he said, but noted it was unlikely those works would affect the accessibility upgrades.
"We're still waiting for details on what they're going to do, no one's told us.
"What's needed is the maintenance of the station, because it's falling apart, and that's not reliant on shifting the regional buses, and neither is the disabled access."
A state government Department of Transport and Planning spokesperson did not answer detailed questions on the record on the timing of the overpass tenders or construction, other station works, or the regional bus interchange.
"We're getting on with improvements and accessibility upgrades to Ballarat Station," they said, before discussing road projects.
"We're also currently delivering the largest package of road projects in the city's modern history thanks to the $60.8 million Keeping Ballarat Moving program."
