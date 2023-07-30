The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Westvic defeat Frankston in State League 2 hockey

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 31 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WESTVIC'S State League 2 hockey men are just one point away from clinching top spot on the ladder after a thrilling 2-1 win, on the road against one of their nearest challengers Frankston on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.