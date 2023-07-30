WESTVIC'S State League 2 hockey men are just one point away from clinching top spot on the ladder after a thrilling 2-1 win, on the road against one of their nearest challengers Frankston on Saturday.
With second place St Bedes going down 2-0 to Knox, Saturday's win for Westvic leaves it eight points and a significant goal difference clear at the top of the table with just three matches to go.
Knox, which has four games to play, is third and is still mathematically capable of taking top spot, but to do that it would need to win all of its remaining matches, plus hope Westvic does not pick up more than two points in its final three games
St Bedes, currently in second, also have a bye coming up, meaning it would need to win all matches and hope Westvic are defeated in all games to deny the Ballarat-based team the top spot.
Saturday's match was seen as the key battle for Westvic in the run to the finish line and with late goals from Alistair Cardew and a match-winner deep into the last quarter from Simon Churcher, they were able to hold on for what is likely to be their most important result of the season.
In the final month of the season, Westvic plays Craigieburn at home, Melbourne High School Old Boys away, then a bye, before finishing the season with Collegians-X at home. One win, or two draws from those three matches will be enough to secure top place on the ladder.
Coach Ned Jackson said he always expected the game against Frankston would be defining.
"The toll of the long season might have got to us, we've got a few injuries and a few outs at the moment, so getting over the line was a testament to our depth," he said.
"Our reserves won as well, which allowed them to go to the top of the ladder as well."
Jackson has said all year his stated goal is promotion for the club.
"I just want to guarantee we finish on top and to see the depth we have in the seniors and reserves shows we really do deserve it the most.
OTHER NEWS
"We're really proud we haven't lost a game, my goal was promotion and we're looking really strong to get that goal. The turnaround from this year to last year is enormous, everyone has been on the same page from the start and its showed."
For the State League 1 women though the season is now hanging in the balance after a 4-0 defeat to Monash University. It means they have dropped to seventh on the table with finals officially out of the question, now 16 points behind the fourth-placed team with just four matches to go.
It's been a really tough month for the women's team who have faced a run of games against the top four teams and what was a disappointing loss to North West Lightning.
The draw does open up somewhat over the final month with games to play against Brunswick, PEGS, Werribee and Yarra Valley, with only Yarra Valley now in the running to play finals.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.