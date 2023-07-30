Master trainer Chris Lang has become a three-time winner of the group 3 John Slack Memorial Trotters' Cup in Ballarat.
Bullion Harry ($9.50) added his name to the feature race's honour roll on Saturday night.
In a race which had constant lead changes, Bullion Harry raced in the breeze before out-staying his rivals.
Nephew Of Sonoko ($10) flashed home for second, with early leader Majestic Belle working into third.
OTHER NEWS
Cardigan trainer Emma Stewart had a double at the metropolitan class meeting.
She saluted with Khafaji ($3 favourite) in the Isuzu Ute Ballarat Pace and Fiamma ($1.20 favourite) in the Decoglaze Central Victoria Pace.
Fiamma has now won all her six starts since resuming from a year off the scene. It took her earnings to $100,000.
Kate Gath drove a treble, including Fiamma and the Anton Golino-trained Gardena Ronda in the Isuzu Ute Go Your Own Way Trot.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.