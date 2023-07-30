BFNL A Grade: Devils, Roosters remain on top | Rd 14 wrap

Last year's Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade grand finallists reminded everyone that the league still runs through them as Darley and North Ballarat both recorded statement-making wins on Saturday.
The ladder-leading Devils cruised past a Lake Wendouree outfit that had been troubling rival teams this season.
Lake Wendouree came into the Darley Park contest with heart-breaking one-goal losses to North Ballarat and Sebastopol, as well as a four-goal win against Sunbury earlier in the season.
It was a narrow five-goal defeat for the Lakers last time they faced the Devils but, unfortunately for them, Saturday provided a different story.
Lake Wendouree boasted an early one-goal advantage but the momentum quickly shifted in the second term as Darley raced away with a 16-goal quarter.
From there, it only got worse for the Lakers as Darley's Olivia Cawthray put on a clinic in the third quarter.
Cawthray scored 18 of Darley's 23 third quarter goals, shooting at 81.82% as her Devils wrapped up the 65-37 win with a quarter to spare.
The Devils remained a game clear on top of the A Grade ladder, boasting a perfect 12-0 win-loss record.
A red-hot first quarter helped set up North Ballarat's win against Sebastopol as the reigning premiers enjoyed a 64-32 thumping at Marty Busch Reserve.
Maddy Selmon shot 54 goals at an impressive 88.52% with the Roosters' defence standing tall against Sebastopol's on-the-rise side.
The result saw Sebastopol slide to fifth on the ladder as Sunbury and Redan both jumped above the Burra.
Both sides were awarded four crucial points due to having the bye in round 14.
Melton South claimed bragging rights over cross-town rivals Melton in a much-needed win at Melton Recreation Reserve.
The Panthers had fallen below the Bloods on the ladder in the build-up to round 14 but now, after a 42-goal triumph, find themselves above their rivals.
Ballarat kept its slim finals hopes alive with a 16-goal win against East Point.
The Swans are just two games behind sixth-placed Lake Wendouree but face a challenging run home.
The Roos slumped to a 1-12 record.
