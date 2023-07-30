The Courier
Ballarat man performs burnout in front of police

By Alex Ford
Updated July 30 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:20pm
A man who performed burnouts in front of marked police vehicles has had his ute impounded, and will face court on several charges.

