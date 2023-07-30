A man who performed burnouts in front of marked police vehicles has had his ute impounded, and will face court on several charges.
Ballarat Highway Patrol officers said it had been a frustrating weekend, with multiple offences recorded.
The burnouts were done in front of a crowd of people in the Alfred Square car park off Curtis Street, with police quickly attending.
The Melton driver will face the Ballarat Magistrates' Court at a later date.
Leading Senior Constable Ben Hay said people could have been killed or received "catastrophic injuries" if the driver had lost control.
"Imagine never seeing your loved one, friend or relative again. Or worse, face the consequence of killing a person as a result of your actions. We can't make it anymore clearer than that," he said.
Police were almost involved in a collision with a 19-year-old male who failed to give way when exiting an address, while a third driver returned a blood alcohol reading of .07 after driving at high-speed on the wrong side of the road.
There were also drug-drivers stopped, and people speeding above 35kmh in 60 zones.
Leading Senior Constable Hay said it was "abhorrent" behaviour, particularly with the number of deaths on the state's roads abnormally high this year.
"The road toll is spiking, and we need people to understand the consequences of their driving behaviour," he said.
"It's just really frustrating to see this kind of behaviour ongoing."
Anyone with information on the burnouts, or any other poor driver behaviour, should report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
