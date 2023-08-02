The Courier
Eureka Brass performs at Ballarat Central Uniting for Sleepbus

By Alison Foletta with Alex Ford
Updated August 3 2023 - 8:31am, first published 8:00am
Raising more than $1000 for the Ballarat SleepBus project, Eureka Brass put on a show to a packed house at the weekend.

