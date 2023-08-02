Raising more than $1000 for the Ballarat SleepBus project, Eureka Brass put on a show to a packed house at the weekend.
Eureka Brass is not your typical community band - it's a hand-selected group of the best players in western Victoria, according to conductor Mark Witham.
Each month, the members come together to rehearse for the next big show, from traditional hymns to thundering marches.
This week's concert, titled Bold as Brass, combined technically challenging pieces with brass band standards.
Echoing through the Ballarat Central Uniting Church, Mr Witham said after a COVID-induced hiatus, it was good to be performing again.
"The old brass band hasn't died yet, it's well and truly alive and well," he said.
"What's interesting is the Victorian Bands League, in conjunction with Royal South Street, are holding their annual state band championships in Loreto in August, and we have 38 bands competing - post-COVID, they're all coming back, and there's even more interest in bands."
Mr Witham has a long history performing in brass bands, starting out in the Australian Army.
"I once was the officer commanding of the Army Band Melbourne, and senior instructor of the advanced training wing at the Defence Force School of Music," he said.
"After 14 years there, I studied overseas in the US, I was one of the first two Aussies to go over to study."
He then had a long career as a music director in private schools across the country, including in Ballarat, but getting back in front of a brass band called to him.
Eureka Brass was formed in 2019, with its first concert just before the pandemic began in early 2020.
"Our players, some are professional, some are semi-professional, some are amateurs, and they all hold together well," he said.
"We're a traditional brass band, but the idea is we play high-end quality music, and give musicians -some of whom play in a brass band already - a greater challenge."
The past weekend's show, to a crowd of more than 250 people, Mr Witham said, was an opportunity to reconnect with the community.
It featured his wife Madeleine as a solo flute, an unusual addition to a brass band show, as well as well-known A grade player Jeff Steele on soprano cornet.
"It came together beautifully, it was sensational - all the hard work over the last six months," he said.
"We're a non-profit organsiation and we feel we have to give something back to our community, so it was suggested the SleepBus is the next big community fundraiser, and we thought why not, we should give part of our proceeds after expenses to help them along."
The event was compered by a familiar Ballarat face - Barry Wilkins, who ran the Ballarat Begonia Festival for many years.
He was full of praise for Mr Steele's performance.
"It was so far above the stave, I've heard soprano cornets before but there were notes you just never hear," he said.
IN THE NEWS
Eureka Brass will return for another performance at the Ballarat Central Uniting Church on Sunday, November 12.
In the meantime, Ballarat's Future Shapers have already raised $100,000 for the SleepBus, but fundraising continues across the community to go toward the ongoing upkeep and servicing of the bus.
It's hoped the bus, which will provide beds for people sleeping rough in Ballarat, will be operational before the end of the year.
