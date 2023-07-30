LADDER: BUNGAREE 48, 197.83; SPRINGBANK 48, 167.05; GORDON 44, 164.28; CARNGHAM-LINTON 44, 153.02; HEPBURN 40, 189.95; SKIPTON 40, 129.86; DUNNSTOWN 32, 171.53; NEWLYN 32, 113.12; Learmonth 28, 111.44; Buninyong 20, 101.55; Rokewood-Corindhap 16, 82.98; Clunes 16, 82.91; Creswick 16, 57.81; Ballan 8, 40.88; Daylesford 6, 51.06; Waubra 6, 50.19; Beaufort 4, 44.31
Reigning premier Gordon has provided Bungaree with an insight into what to expect in the fast approaching Central Highlands Football League finals.
The Eagles inflicted Bungaree's first defeat of the season at Gordon on Saturday - downing the Demons by 38 points.
While Gordon finished full of running with a significant wind at its back, it laid the foundation for the victory in the opening quarter - kicking four goals to what would be the non-scoring end to lead by 11 points.
Just two more majors would be added going that way for the rest of the day, with Bungaree getting singles in the second and last stanzas.
Gordon took total control in the second - dominating with seven goals to get out to a 57-point lead.
The Eagles did as they liked, assisted by Bungaree's struggle to find a target going forward and the turnovers which followed.
The Demons finally managed to stem the flow right on half-time, but the deficit appeared insurmountable.
Bungaree had other ideas though.
Showing why they sit on top of the ladder, the Demons matched Gordon with seven goals of their own - while keeping the Eagles scoreless - to give themselves a chance.
However, that was the end of their run as once again with the wind Gordon took control.
Gordon coach Adam Toohey, who was back to his best across half forward with a match-winning five goals, said the Eagles' first half had set up the win.
He said then when Bungaree worked its way back, the Eagles did what good sides do and grind it out.
Toohey said Gordon would need to examine what happened in the third term.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said the Demons had learnt a great deal from the loss.
He said what it did do was reinforce their best was good enough, but they needed to do for longer.
"We know we're facing some challenges and we have to work our way through them."
Billy Griffiths helped set the Eagles alight, while Sam Griffiths was all over the Demons in defence.
Bungaree took half a game to get going with Andrew Milroy among the few players able to have an influence early.
When it did hit its straps, forward John Butler (four goals) was instrumental in the turn around.
Dalton Murphy was dangerous on a wing, and Lachlan Thornton and Tom Wakefield had plenty of the ball.
Gordon and Bungaree each have injury concerns out of the game.
The Eagles will be monitoring Ben Schiltz closely after he left the ground late with what appeared to be a shoulder issue.
Key defender Mark Gunnell also received a knock on the nose.
Bungaree looks like it might have lost Liam Fitzpatrick for the rest of the season with a potentially serious ankle issue after being helped from the ground in the third quarter.
Waight said early signs were not good and Fitzpatrick might have played his last game for the year.
Bungaree was the only team in the top eight to lose on Saturday as the battle for a top four and a double chance in the final continues.
Bungaree remains on top of the ladder, now by just percentage over Springbank (which still has a bye come) and a game clear of Gordon and Carngham-Linton.
Gordon 4.3 11.7 11.7 17.9 (111)
Bungaree 2.4 3.4 10.7 11.7 (73)
GOALS - Gordon: A.Toohey 5, C.Ascough 3, B.Griffiths 2, Z.Ryan 2, E.Crackel 1, B.Frazer 1, J.Lampi 1, B.Schiltz 1, B.Sutcliffe 1; Bungaree: J.Butler 4, J.Mahar 1, S.Butler 1, A.Milroy 1, D.Murphy 1, A.Browning 1, J.Sardo 1, L.Thornton 1
BEST - Gordon: E.Crackel, Z.Ryan, H.Biggs, M.Griffiths, C.Ascough, S.Griffiths; Bungaree: L.Thornton, J.Butler, D.Murphy, T.Wakefield, A.Milroy, J.Mahar
Springbank did what it needed to do to get a 11th consecutive win and retain a grip on second place.
Tigers coach Andrew Challis said there were no standout features of the performance.
He said it was a game they needed to win and he was satisfied to be able to put it behind them.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson, who came out of retirement to play his first game of the year, said he was pleased with the way the Magpies had been able nullify Springbank's spread and running game.
He said Clunes was well aware it could not allow Springbank to get its outside running game going and had used its better knowledge of its home ground to ensure it was a highly contested encounter.
Ryan Thompson is expected to miss at least one game for Clunes with a strained hamstring, while Lachlan Wrigley is having finger surgery this week and will not play again this season.
Springbank 1.2 5.5 6.9 8.10 (58)
Clunes 1.2 3.5 4.7 5.8 (38)
GOALS - Springbank: S.Staunton 2, B.Maher 2, C.Mceldrew 1, H.Twaits 1, C.Ronan 1, M.Lakey 1; Clunes: J.Fazio 2, R.Thompson 1, M.Paramonov 1, D.Coon 1
BEST - Springbank: P.Glanford, A.Wethling, B.Maher, J.Thompson, J.Simpson, B.Hanrahan; Clunes: J.Thompson, M.Kasparian, D.Robertson, L.Wrigley, J.Simson, C.Newton
Waubra has climbed off the bottom of the ladder with its first win of the season.
The Roos held Ballan at bay by 14 points at Waubra on Saturday, reaping the reward of a strong start.
Waubra coach Trav Ford said the breakthrough was both exciting and a relief, with everyone aware time had been running out with the season fast coming to an end.
He said it was great to no longer have a winless tag hanging over their head.
Ford said as good as the win was, they should have won by more.
"We dominated. If you look at the score-line (9.17 to 9.3), the number of scoring shots was a true indicator of how much we were on top," he said. "We could have put them away earlier, but a win's a win."
Ford said getting away to a 33-point lead in the opening term had made all the difference.
"To get a head start given where we're at is massive. You're not chasing for the rest of the day."
He said it allowed Waubra to maintain a positive approach throughout.
At the other end of the scale, Ballan coach Shannan Broadbent was disappointed to let slip a winning chance.
He said what made it hard to accept was that the Blues had been playing some good football of late against stronger opposition and when the chance came for a win that form had deserted them.
"They wanted the football, put their head over the football, won the 50-50s and were rewarded for effort," Broadbent said.
Waubra 5.3 6.11 8.15 9.17 (71)
Ballan 0.0 3.1 6.2 9.3 (57)
GOALS - Waubra: J.Lukich 4, B.Green 3, J.Knights 1, N.Moran 1; Ballan: J.Kurzman 4, D.Stretton 2, C.Micallef 2, E.Kennedy 1
BEST - Waubra: J.Knights, B.Colligan, C.McGrath, B.Green, A.Baldwinson, J.Lukich; Ballan: J.Kurzman, E.Shaw, M.Yates
Hepburn added to Beaufort's pain with a 141-point win over the Crows at at Hepburn.
It keeps Hepburn fifth and still well within reach of a top four finish, with the Burras well placed with the second best percentage.
With Waubra getting a win, winless Beaufort now slips to the bottom of the ladder.
While the Crows have four premiership points, they are made up of two draws.
Hepburn put eight goals on the board in the first term and 10 in the second and it was game over.
Andy McKay kicked eight goals for the Burras.
Hepburn 8.2 18.5 23.7 28.16 (184)
Beaufort 2.2 3.4 4.4 6.7 (43)
GOALS - Hepburn: A.McKay 8, K.Yanner 4, B.McKay 4, N.Johns 2, L.O'Halloran 2, S.Tighe 2, D.Dennis 1, J.Grant 1, R.Ferraro 1, B.Coffey 1, M.McKay 1, B.Pedretti 1; Beaufort: A.Troup 2, R.Luke 2, D.Jones 1, L.Cox 1
BEST - Hepburn : B.McKay, A.McKay, J.Wallesz, N.Johns, D.O'Halloran, Z.Kupsch; Beaufort: T.Haase, T.McKenzie, B.Howard, C.Mahony, H.Slater, R.Luke
Newlyn produced a dour performance to defeat Creswick by 19 points at Newlyn and take a step closer to playing finals.
The eighth-placed Cats were able to completely shrug off the Wickers, but knowing a win was needing to keep a game clear of Learmonth found enough.
Newlyn coach Marcus Darmody said conditions did not make it easy, but acknowledged the Cats lacked some polish going forward and speed on the outside.
Creswick coach Paul Borchers was pleased with the Wickers' pressure and ability to ensure Newlyn did not get a run on.
He felt Creswick was close enough at three quarter time - 19 points down - to make a run at Newlyn in the last term, but it did not happen.
Newlyn 2.4 4.6 7.7 8.9 (57)
Creswick 1.2 3.3 4.6 5.8 (38)
GOALS - Newlyn: M.Darmody 2, L.Prendergast 2, F.Hay 1, B.Tallent 1, C.Currie 1, J.Labbett 1; Creswick: B.Noonan 1, L.Ryan 1, R.Pearson 1, P.Taranto 1, D.Whitfield 1
BEST - Newlyn: J.Starcevich, J.Labbett, C.Currie, L.Prendergast, D.Fishwick, F.Hay; Creswick Seniors: P.Taranto, E.Henderson, T.Scott, D.Whitfield, B.Plover, J.Campbell-Brown
Carngham-Linton ended Buninyong's finals hopes at Buninyong.
The Saints had to do it the hard way though.
The Bombers edged away to handy 17-point lead, but Carngham-Linton responded in the best possible way and at half-time led by seven points.
With the momentum, the Saints kicked on and after controlling the second half half ran out convincing 36-point winners.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble said the Saints had probably played their football of the season in the second quarter.
"We broke the lines, ensuring deeper entries going forward to open up scoring opportunities.
"Everything came together.
"Everyone now knows what it takes."
Carngham-Linton remains fourth ahead of its clash with Gordon.
Buninyong is stalled on five wins and now three wins outside the top eight with three rounds to play.
Carngham-Linton 0.3 5.6 10.11 14.15 (99)
Buninyong 3.2 4.5 6.6 9.9 (63)
GOALS - Carngham-Linton: B.McDonald 4, B.Benson 2, D.O'Brien 2, T.Scoble 2, T.Clark 1, J.Foley 1, M.Knight 1; Buninyong: A.Domic 4, M.Arnold 2, F.Hunt 1, L.Burbidge 1, G.Lovett 1
BEST - Carngham-Linton: K.Raven, T.O'Brien, M.Grigsby, T.Raven, B.Benson, B.McDonald; Buninyong : D.Sliwa, A.Domic, J.Rodgers, D.Micallef, J.Morgan, N.Shell
Skipton continues to have it sights on a top four finish after downing arch-rival Rokewood-Corindhap by 42 points at Skipton.
The Emus used the win to advantage to get away to a 27-point win in the first quarter and that provided a cushion for the rest of the day.
Once we had the score on the board, we were able to manage the game," Skipton coach Chris Banwell said.
He said come off a bye meant his players had freshened up and been able to hit the ground running.
Skipton is sixth and if results go its way it can still force its way into the top four.
Banwell was pleased with the return of Jack Peeters, who played his first senior game in a year on a wing.
Anthony Bedggood was a late inclusion for the Eagles, making his first senior appearance since 2019.
Rokewood-Corindhap joint coach Brad Macgowan said the Grasshoppers had no answer to the Skipton forward line, with plenty of options to complement leading goalkicker Rhys Monument.
He said they continue to throw midfield players into attack to get some potency.
Skipton 5.4 8.5 14.8 16.9 (105)
Rokewood-Corindhap 1.1 5.2 7.3 9.9 (63)
GOALS - Skipton: R.Monument 6, J.McClure 3, J.Draffin 3, J.Cuttler 1, J.Peeters 1, J.Cusack 1, A.Pitson 1; Rokewood-Corindhap: J.Buttler 4, M.Brehaut 2, M.Lockyer 1, J.Ford 1, T.Fagg 1
BEST - Skipton: B.Krol, M.Gilbert, J.Draffin, R.Monument, L.Stranks, J.McClure; Rokewood-Corindhap: P.Haberfield, M.Aikman, M.Brehaut, Z.Priddle, M.Lockyer, A.Gercovich
Daylesford had one of its better starts for the season, but it was still not enough to hold out Learmonth at Learmonth on day when a strong wind influenced most games across the competition.
Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad said Learmonth was a side which when up and running was hard to stop.
"They're a momentum-based team and they pile them (goals) on pretty quick once they get going.
The Bulldogs opened with four goals to build a handy buffer.
"We had opportunities early in the second as well, but didn't take them and at the end of the day that came back to hurt us," Jarrad said.
The Lakies matched Daylesford's effort with five majors of their own in the second and made most of the running to go away by 41 points.
This ninth-placed Learmonth within one win of Dunnstown and Newlyn inside the top eight, but still fighting against the odds to play finals.
The Lakies face Dunnstown next round, but one of their biggest issues is that a bye leaves them with only two games to play.
Learmonth 1.2 6.5 9.11 13.18 (96)
Daylesford 4.3 6.4 8.5 8.7 (55)
GOALS - Learmonth: D.Folkes 4, D.Anderson 2, C.Kimber 2, N.Gittings 1, W.Green 1, B.Gilbert 1, B.Powell 1, O.Ross 1; Daylesford: T.Hunt 4, J.Briggs 2, J.Brown 1, T.Maher 1
BEST - Learmonth: C.Kimber, W.Green, D.Harberger, J.Graham, J.Crilly, T.Hall; Daylesford: B.Jones, L.Jones, J.Briggs, T.Grant, A.Smith, T.Hunt
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
