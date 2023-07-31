BFNL 2023: Home-and-away season over for Darley VFL star

Darley remains hopeful its VFL young gun could return for Ballarat Football Netball League finals action.
Mid-week scans revealed a fractured fibula for Mace Cousins, suffered in Geelong's VFL loss to Brisbane.
The 20-year-old has appeared in just four games for Darley this season, becoming a mainstay in Geelong's VFL side.
He tallied a season-high 31 disposals against Melton South in round six, also adding 14 marks and five tackles.
Darley coach Dan Jordan said it was a shame for the on-the-rise star after putting together some strong performances.
"He's been having a really consistent year at VFL level and probably had his best game the week before," Jordan said.
"He went and got it checked out and there was a little break in there so it is a bit disappointing for him.
"Injuries are a part of footy but he's got a good little platform there to build on to play more VFL footy or even above."
Cousins tallied 23 touches and 11 marks the week prior to injury.
Jordan admitted he had expected to lose Cousins to VFL duties for the remainder of the season.
However, the VFL-listed Devil could make a remarkable return during finals.
"Geelong thinks it is maybe a five to six week timeframe depending on how it heals," Jordan said.
"I didn't expect to see him for the rest of the year, if he got back to play for us then that's great but we're not even really looking at that to be honest."
He had been averaging 14 disposals per game for Geelong.
Cousins lined up alongside North Ballarat's Jamie Quick at Geelong, who suffered a head knock in the Roosters' loss to Sebastopol.
Quick will miss the round 15 match-up against Darley due to concussion protocols.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.