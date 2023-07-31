The full wrap of State League and BDSA soccer action played at the weekend
Ballarat City has moved four points clear in second position on the State League 2 women's ladder after a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Greenvale on Sunday.
Two goals within the first 10 minutes set the game up for City with Lucy Chester continuing her great goal-scoring form, finishing off some nice combination work between her and Chloe Stevens.
Madeleine Currie put the second on the board with a confident finish on her right foot, but from there City struggled to convert its opportunities.
2-0 up at half time, assistant coach Carsten Berberich said City had plenty of opportunities but just couldn't take advantage on the scoreboard.
"The second half we dominated possession, but struggled to find the final pass to open up the goals," he said.
"We looked good when we controlled the passing game, but there was an abnormally high number of poor first touches and final touches meaning we were continually frustrated."
Greenvale got one back in the final moments of the contest, but City managed to run out the game without conceding again.
The win, coupled with Fawkner's loss to Avondale, leaves City four points clear in second position. While City is still to host the runaway leader, the extra point could be crucial for a top-two finish.
Next weekend Ballarat City returns home to face eighth-placed Spring Hills.
Sebastopol Vikings have picked up a valuable three points in State League 3, holding off a physical Diamond Valley opponent 3-2 to seemingly secure their position in the competition for next season.
In one of the most brutal games played in Ballarat, incredibly there were 15 yellow cards and two red cards handed out by the referee.
Sebastopol certainly weren't the aggressors though, with Diamond Valley the recipient of 11 of the yellow cards and both reds.
Pat Karras scored twice from the penalty spot, firstly in the sixth minutes and then remarkably in the 53rd minute of the first half as eight extra minutes were added on after the physical start.
Twice Diamond Valley got back level, but just two minutes after the visitors scored, Stewart Maylett calmly slotted the third goal for the home side.
With more cards to follow, Diamond Valley would be reduced to just nine men, with two players sent off simultaneously in the 71st minute.
From there the Vikings controlled possession to record a very hard-fought win.
Next weekend is the catch-up round with just one game scheduled, the clash between the top two sides Heidelberg and Uni Hill.
The Vikings now sit seven points clear of the relegation zone with just three matches to come. One win in the final three games will secure their position in State League 3 for next season.
OTHER NEWS
TWO goals from Samuel Smith has given Ballarat a solid victory over ETA Buffalo Club of Victoria in the latest round of State League 5 played on Saturday.
Smith scored in both the 15th and 77th minute to complement Aaron Cartledge's second minute strike as Ballarat recorded a solid victory, keeping a clean sheet for one of the few times this season.
It's been an up-and-down season for the most part for Ballarat, but what it has shown is consistency against the teams ranked around them on the ladder.
The victory is its seventh of the season and there are three winnable games to come, starting with mid-table Lara United in the final home game of the year.
The other matches to round out the season include Deakin University, which is eighth and fourth-placed Bendigo.
IT wasn't their biggest performance of the season, but Ballarat North United would be thrilled to have secured another three points with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Bacchus Marsh in Sunday's Ballarat District Soccer Association Division 1 clash.
A goal right on half time to Nicholas Johns, which extended his lead in the Golden Boot to four, and a 77th minute goal from Charlie Richardson, were enough to get the job done.
The loss could be a cruel one for Bacchus Marsh as it leaves it eight point adrift of fourth-placed Creswick. It will need to win its remaining games to have a chance of playing finals.
Daylesford picked up its third win of the season with an impressive 4-0 win over Victoria Park.
Just one goal separated the sides at half time, but Daylesford put its foot down in the second half to record its most impressive win of the year.
Scores were not available from the Ballarat versus Forest and Vikings versus Maryborough contests.
In the women's competition, Ballarat North United was solid in its 3-0 win over Ballarat while Creswick and Forest Rangers played out a nil-all draw. Vikings versus Bacchus Marsh scores were unavailable.
