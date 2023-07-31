Have you ever wondered what sort of flowers grow around Ballarat? Or do you want to know where to find koalas across town? Or are you just a really big Roger Thomas fan?
Some good news - council is bringing back its Nature Stewards program in partnership with the Victorian National Parks Association.
Through a 10-week course - designed for adults and running on Saturday mornings through spring - participants can learn about local ecosystems, with input from experts including Traditional Owners, the CSIRO, and nature volunteers.
The sessions include field work and classes, and could spark interest in a new career in the environmental sector, according to council.
The program is open to anyone aged 18 years or over and is best suited to people with little or no formal environmental education, who want to learn more about their local environment, ways to support nature and explore environmental volunteering opportunities.
IN THE NEWS
Sessions run from the Lucas Community hub from September 2 to November 18, except for the Grand Final and Melbourne Cup long weekends, with discounted fees for City of Ballarat residents, full-time students, or healthcare card or pension car holders.
Applications close August 20.
