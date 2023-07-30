The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Kick Off

NPL3: City FC's dream still alive despite defeat

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated July 31 2023 - 10:27am, first published 9:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat City FC's season is hanging by a thread. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ballarat City FC's season is hanging by a thread. Picture by Adam Trafford

A 2-nil loss to Box Hill United FC brought an end to Ballarat City FC's five-game winning streak, but there is still hope of avoiding relegation for the NPL3 side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.