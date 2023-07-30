NPL3: City FC's dream still alive despite defeat

A 2-nil loss to Box Hill United FC brought an end to Ballarat City FC's five-game winning streak, but there is still hope of avoiding relegation for the NPL3 side.
Michael Romas struck twice for Box Hill, wasting no time with an early breakthrough in the fourth minute.
His second goal came through a penalty in the 64th minute, setting up an almighty task for City FC.
Michael Trigger's men, who came back from a 2-nil deficit the week before, could not repeat their heroics as his side suffered its 13th defeat of the season.
Just two rounds remain in the NPL3 season with City FC three points behind Essendon, which sits 10th.
Ballarat hosts ladder-leaders Caroline Springs on Saturday with a win unlikely, before visiting fourth-placed North Sunshine.
City FC will have one eye on Essendon's results over the next fortnight as a win for the Royals could prove season-ending.
Essendon faces Box Hill (8th) and Caroline Springs (1st) to finish the season, with the Box Hill clash scheduled for Friday night meaning City FC could learn its fate early.
City FC's poor goal differential means an Essendon win would see the Royals safe from relegation, and see Ballarat shift its attention to ninth-placed Beaumaris SC.
Beaumaris sits four points clear of City FC but a final round match-up with 11th-placed Geelong SC is where the relegation battle comes to life.
The Sharks host Nunawading (3rd) before the round 22 fixture against Geelong SC.
However, if City FC fails to win against Caroline Springs then Beaumaris' results are irrelevant, and Ballarat's only hope is an Essendon defeat.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
