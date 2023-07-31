Just one year ago, Ethan Fiegert was sitting on the sidelines watching his best friends take home the Big V Youth League Championship.
Fiegert missed a whole of the 2022 season after breaking his ankle playing basketball in the United States.
But 12 months later, he is now the toast of the Ballarat Miners junior program, taking out the club's Youth League MVP award which was presented on Sunday.
"Having been off for over a year with my ankle, it's just great to be back on the court again," Fiegert said.
"I was able to play the whole game, not just a few minutes here and there, it was great to get back to enjoying the sport again.
"I broke my ankle over in America and had to come back and have surgery, it was a long time getting back."
OTHER NEWS
While the Miners missed out on this year's play-offs after a sport start to the season, they rattled home with a series of big results showing there's plenty of scope for the future of the team.
"Being captain, this year taught me a lot about being a leader and being the one in the front," he said. "I was conscious that I wanted to have a big year at Youth League.
"I needed those minutes in the Youth League this year particularly after not playing for a year. It was beneficial to play games and get those under the belt.
Fiegert now just has one goal - to step up full-time into senior ranks next season.
"It's super special to win this award, it shows all the hard work has paid off. Hopefully I can get out there next season at senior level," he said.
Also awarded on the day was the defensive player of the year which was won by Oliver Lindeblad. Lindeblad was unable to attend the event on the day.
