JUST one win for the season was a tough pill to swallow for the Ballarat Miners Youth Girls, but there was plenty to like about the way they finished according to MVP Layla Iglesias.
Iglesias, who stepped up as captain this season, said there was lots to learn after the disappointing campaign overall.
"It's pretty special to get this award after this season," she said. "I've been trying to wok on my game, so to be recognised as to how I've improved and developed over time is a real honour.
"We really learned a lot of resilience this year. What my role was to do was to make sure I was able to pick myself up, pick others up around you and we were able to create a positive culture which made the season enjoyable despite the lack of results.
Iglesias, 22, said she would see what happens in the off-season, but admitted she had ambitions to step up to senior level next season.
"We'll just take it as it comes, day-by-day and see where it goes," she said. "It's certainly an ambition to step up, I'm 22 now, so we'll just see how things progress from here."
The Youth Girls defensive player of the year was Mackenzie Reddropp.
A number of other female awards were presented on the day with Annie Collins winning the rising star award, Molly Mathew taking out the coaches award while Abbey Wehrung won a host of prizes including the female athlete of the year and senior defensive player of the year to go with her senior MVP award.
