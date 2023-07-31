The on-court farewell was done earlier in the month and now the Ballarat Miners club has finally had a chance to come together to honour Kristy Rinaldi who retired after 352 games.
Rinaldi was presented with a special award commemorating her service, including her Miners jersey which was framed with highlight photos from her career at Sunday's MVP awards.
Speaking at the event, Rinaldi said she would always be grateful for the two decades she spent representing her home town.
"I had a chat to a number of people, like Steve Moneghetti about three-quarters of the way through the season, and he mentioned to me, 'there's no doubt I had the ability to go around another few years, but was the desire there?'
"Obviously he didn't know at the time I was thinking of retiring, but I think if I had have kept going it might have been a bit selfish.
"When you're at this level, you can't half go it. It's a requirement to be able to work out every day and deep down, I didn't have that desire to put that time in. I've certainly made the right decision and I'm very content with it."
Rinaldi said she felt the weight of the decision allowed her to enjoy the final weeks of her career, despite the wins not coming.
"My family knew it was the last year, but I obviously didn't announce it until a month ago," she said.
"For me, I was able to take it in. I kind of wish I'd announced it at the start of the year, because I think I played better in the last three rounds. I definitely enjoyed the last few rounds and I'm looking forward to taking some time off now."
Rinaldi was able to play her final season in front of daughter Frankie which she said she would always treasure.
"It's definitely a dream come true and it was one of the reasons I did come back this year," she said. "My dream was always to have a little boy or girl in the stands and to do that, I'm incredibly grateful.
"She never actually saw us win a game, but that's okay, she won't remember that. It's been amazing and for the whole Ballarat community to accept her into the club and to be honest, she probably put a few smiles on faces in the rooms after games."
Rinaldi said the support of Ballarat community was something she would always treasure.
"You go down and play some games in Melbourne and you might see 10-20 spectators, but you come here and there's always such great support," she said.
"I remember the Minerdome was an incredibly place to play, the atmosphere there was just incredible, there might have only been 1000 or so people, but it felt like tens of thousands right on top of you.
"There's a community vibe and it was always one of the factors to come back here every year. I love Ballarat, I don't love it's weather, but I love the town and the support within our community and I don't think there's any better place or crowd within Victoria."
