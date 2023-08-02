BFNL 2023: New leaders emerge in Player of the year voting | Rd 14

Only four rounds remain in the Ballarat Football Netball League, meaning round 14 is the last week in which The Courier's Player of the Year votes are shared publicly.
So write down some notes or take a screenshot of the leaderboard because this vote count could go any way.
For the first time since round seven, North Ballarat's Riley Polkinghorne does not sit at the top of The Courier's BFNL Player of the year leaderboard.
Instead, perfect performances by Brett Bewley and Jordan Johnston saw the pair leapfrog both Polkinghorne and Harrison Minton-Connell into equal-first place.
Bewley and Johnston boast 33 votes each.
The Henderson Medallist finished with an incredible 50 touches and four goals in Darley's 111-point win against Lake Wendouree.
Billy Myers picked up four votes with 36 touches and 23 hit-outs to take his season tally to 19 votes.
Jordan Johnston also put together a big-time performance in round 14 with 40 disposals and five goals in what opposition coach Chris Maple dubbed the 'Jordan Johnston Show'.
The East Point star now has 12 votes across his past three weeks, with three best-on-ground performances this season.
His brother, Matt, may have cost him a healthy lead in the votes with Matt Johnston totalling 26 votes for the year.
Ballarat's Will Liston picked up two votes with 25 touches to keep his player of the year hopes alive.
Liston has 24 votes this season, a remarkable effort considering Ballarat's 4-9 win-loss record.
Melton's Adrian Monitto had his best game of the season, finishing with 27 touches and two goals in the Bloods' 214-point thumping against cross-town rivals.
Despite not featuring in the final term, Tony Lockett Medallist Ryan Carter still polled four votes with his nine-goal haul.
Sunbury, Redan and Bacchus Marsh had the bye in round 14.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
