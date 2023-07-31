The truck driver involved in a crash on the Western Freeway which saw a bus full of school girls roll over the side of the safety railing is facing an extra 34 charges.
An administrative hearing for the matter of Brett Russell, 60, was heard at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Monday, with Russell facing 80 charges in total, including reckless conduct causing serious injury, dangerous driving causing serious injury, and reckless conduct endangering life.
However the prosecutor noted some of the additional charges were alternatives, and the total amount would likely be decreased when the matter gets resolved.
Russell has not yet indicated whether he intends to plead to or contest the charges.
The charges come after the crash on the Western Freeway on September 21, 2022, near the Condons Lane exit in Pentland Hills.
Russell's truck allegedly collided with a bus carrying Loreto College students on its way into Melbourne for a NASA space camp, sending the bus careening over the edge of the road.
On board the bus were 27 Loreto College students, four adults, and the bus driver, who were all taken to hospital; two students flown to hospital in serious but stable conditions, while other passengers and the drivers were taken to the Royal Melbourne, Sunshine, Footscray, and Ballarat Base hospitals in stable conditions.
The charges list a total of 25 child complainants and 10 adults.
On January 23, Russell was granted bail for 46 charges brought against him.
At the bail hearing, the court was told Russell was employed as a truck driver, driving a prime mover carrying two trailers on his usual route back from Nhill to a truck depot in Hallam at the time of the incident.
Police alleged Russell ignored warning signs brakes on the prime mover with two trailers he was driving was not operating "as they should".
The court was told mechanical investigation of the truck found two of the six axles of the trailers were operating effectively and testing on each trailer revealed that neither met the requisite minimum standard.
IN THE NEWS
Examination of the brakes found they had recently been used "in an aggressive manner, i.e. they smelt of overheated brakes and the bonding agent was melted on the passenger's side rear lining".
At Monday's hearing, both parties sought an adjournment for further case conferencing.
Russell was not present during the hearing due to a scheduling mistake.
The matter will reappear at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on August 31.
The Loreto students eventually made it to their space camp in the US earlier this year.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.