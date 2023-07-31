Money for new toys is on the way to pre-school settings like Brown Hill Kindergarten.
New toys are on the way for hundreds of pre-school children with a new round of grants.
Government kindergartens will receive a one off $5000 grant for toys, a funding initiative from the May budget
Eureka Community Kindergarten Association chief executive Jo Geurts said this would make a big difference to the children.
With more than 100 students coming through the centre, Ms Geurts said the toys and equipment "get very well used".
"It'll be really fantastic for us to be able to replace some of those things that are getting worn out," she said.
Ms Geurts said this was a great opportunity to expand or bring in new styles of equipment.
"This will enable us to look at what's new out there in educational equipment that's going to help us with ensuring we're providing the most optimal opportunities for learning for children," she said.
Play-based learning will be a focus for the grant, and Ms Geurts said these kind of tools help build a strong foundation for literacy and numeracy skills.
She said it helps them to develop language skills so they are ready for school.
"Play is absolutely essential to set children up for their learning for life," she said.
"Simple things around early literacy in play like dress ups, for example, and learning social skills and learning language and learning to interact with other children."
Eureka MP Michaela Settle said it was important to acknowledge and support play based learning.
"It is an incredibly important time in any child's life, we know that that's when they are really absorbing like little sponges," Ms Settle said.
"There's been a lot of work done around the absolute impact that coming to kindergarten during those early years can make on a child's whole life, not just their educational life."
"It's incredibly important for them to have the best facilities, the best learning tools and that's why we provided these grants for toys."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
