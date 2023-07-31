BFNL 2023: Bewley raises bat against Lakers | Rd 14 Stats HQ

Every week, The Courier will exclusively bring you all the statistics and highlights from the Ballarat Football Netball League.
Most players would gladly finish with 26 touches, four tackles and two goals.
That was Brett Bewley in the first half against Lake Wendouree.
The former Docker finished with a season-high 50 touches and four goals as he hunts down back-to-back Henderson Medals.
Opposition coach Chris Maple summed it up well post-game.
"It was the Jordan Johnston Show to be quite honest," he said.
Johnston had 40 disposals and five goals and looks destined for another Lionel Messi reference.
Jay Dahlhaus led all with 28 touches and two goals, but it was Jack Bambury's kick-to-handball ratio that caught attention.
Bambury was an AFL Fantasy dream against North Ballarat with 23 kicks, zero handballs and one goal.
Before suffering a nasty head knock, Melton's Ryan Carter already had nine goals to his name against the Panthers.
The Tony Lockett Medallist now boasts a nine-goal lead over Ballarat's Andrew Hooper.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region.
