BFNL 2023: Three 200-plus totals in record-breaking round | Rd 14 Stars of the Week

Round 14 boasted a record three 200-plus ranking points totals with some incredible statistics from the weekend.
Darley duo in Brett Bewley and Billy Myers both eclipsed 200 points, while East Point's Jordan Johnston joined brother Matt in the '200 Club'.
Myers led all players with 251 ranking points, the second-highest total of all time.
The versatile Devil had 36 touches, 10 marks and 23 hit-outs against Lake Wendouree.
His Henderson Medal winning teammate in Bewley earned 241 points with 50 disposals and four goals in his highest-rated performance as a Devil.
It was Bewley's third '200 Club' entry this season with 215 points against North Ballarat and 232 points with an all-time performance against Sunbury.
Jordan Johnston's 248 points would have comfortably been the highest score any other week, but unfortunately for the East Point gun Billy Myers pipped him by three points.
Johnston had a big day out with 40 disposals and five majors against Ballarat.
Melton's Johnathan O'Brien led the way for the big men with a league-high 55 hit-outs against the Panthers.
The Courier will exclusively bring you in-depth player-by-player statistics from every Ballarat Football Netball League game.
View every round 14 player's ranking points in the searchable table below.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
