The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime

Tristan Stringer faces court on alleged firearm charges after crash

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated August 1 2023 - 9:16am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 24-year-old who allegedly fled from a crash and hid from police while carrying ammunition, drugs, and a knife will remain in custody for at least another month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.