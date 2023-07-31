A 24-year-old who allegedly fled from a crash and hid from police while carrying ammunition, drugs, and a knife will remain in custody for at least another month.
Tristan Stringer faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday to apply for bail, after a chaotic night last week which involved allegedly stolen vehicles, sawn-off firearms, and police arresting eight other people.
According to police, Stringer was seen by officers getting into an allegedly stolen LandCruiser ute with false plates outside a property on Sherrard Street, Ballarat North, on July 26.
Officers approached and Stringer allegedly took off, with a helicopter following - after allegedly driving "erratically" across Ballarat for almost an hour, Stringer was allegedly seen getting into a second vehicle.
This vehicle was involved in a crash about midnight at the corner of Victoria Street and Queen Street in Bakery Hill.
Police allege Stringer fled from the crash, jumping fences, and was found hiding under a car.
He was arrested, with a search allegedly revealing six grams of meth and an ecstasy tablet, $300 cash, a flick-knife, and 15 .22 rifle rounds.
When police searched the vehicle Stringer allegedly fled from, they found a sawn-off .22 rifle in the rear seat footwell.
Stringer was on a community corrections order at the time of the alleged offending, after completing a jail term in April.
In court, police argued Stringer's long criminal history - which has involved multiple counts of dangerous driving and reckless conduct, and has led to jail time - and the fact he allegedly had videos of himself with firearms that have not yet been recovered meant he remained a risk to the community.
Stringer's lawyer said stable accommodation and employment with a role model would be available in Mooroolbark, away from potentially negative people in Ballarat.
She said while the police case was not weak, there were "tryable" elements, including whether Stringer was actually in possession of the firearm at the time of the crash, and noting he was not alleged to be driving the second vehicle.
Magistrate Guillaume Bailin said there was an "utterly unacceptable risk of further offending".
"These are both serious charges and serious examples of these charges," he said.
"Jail and significant (time in) jail is a starting point, and aggravated as the firearm was said to be loaded.
"The patent risk is driving offending, or possibly further firearm offending.
"Given his history and the fact he was subject to a community corrections order, there have been numerous opportunities provided, living and working outside (of Ballarat) does not go to that level of mitigating risk."
Stringer will return to court in August.
