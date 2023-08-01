Top-of-the-ladder Redan has been made to work all the way in the Ballarat Women's Football League clash against Lake Wendouree, eventually prevailing by 40 points in a match that was much tighter than the final scoreboard suggested.
The Lions 7.13 (55) to 2.3 (15) win was set by a fine defensive effort in the first three quarter where they did not concede a goal, but they never really broke the spirit of the plucky Lakers outfit.
Jenna Burke was the key performer up forward for the winners with three goals, while Sarah Hammer and Sarah Camilleri got on the board late for the Lakers giving them something to take into the next match.
Leading the charge for the winners was Ingrid Duffy while Jaye Dalgleish was named the best for Lake Wendouree.
Darley's Kim Bessell has moved to within nine goals of the century for the season after booting another nine in her side's big win over Carisbrook.
The Devils were never troubled in an accurate display, winning 20.5 (125) to 2.0 (12) win.
Interestingly, Bessell's haul wasn't enough to have her named in the best players with Madison Lister, who kicked two goals named the side's best.
Carisbrook were best served by Julianne Baldock and Annika Munn.
East Point missed out on a big percentage boosting, squandering numerous opportunities in their 39-point win over Bacchus Marsh. It could have been so much more for the Kangaroos who won 4.17 (41) to 0.2 (2).
Tamara Tomamichel was their best with Amy Garofalo best for Bacchus Marsh
Darley 6.0, 14.3, 18.4 20.5 (125) def Carisbrook 1.0, 1.0, 1.0, 2.0 (12) GOALS: (D) K Bessell 9, C Layton 2, M Lister 2, N Wilks, T Morrissey, T Skenderis, E Tyson, M Rawlings, E Hitch, A Humphries, (C) C Reeves, T Curtis BEST: (D) M Lister, L Condon, Z Attard, E Tyson, C Layton, M Rawlings, (C) J Baldock, A Munn, T Curtis, S Byrne, O Butler, C Reeves
Redan 2.6, 3.7, 5.12 7.13 (55) def Lake Wendouree 0.0, 0.1, 0.1 2.3 (15) GOALS: (R) J Burke 3, K Prebble, E Werts, L Corboy, J Costigan (LW) S Camilleri, S Hammer BEST: (R) I Duffy, J Burke, L Adams, A Wallace, L Pinder, L Banks, (LW) J Dalgleish, K Cook, S Hanmer, A Trezise, M Murekezi, S Eliades
East Point 1.6, 3.12, 4.16, 4.17 (41) def Bacchus Marsh 0.1, 0.1, 0.1, 0.2 (2) GOALS (EP) K Thompson, J Robertson, I Terry, T Tomamichel, BEST (EP) T Tomamichel, J Robertson, S Stephens, P Jones, S Klaver, S Vorstenbosch, (BM) A Garofalo, E Keenan, G Fellows, M Le Huray, Z Spratling, C Guirguis
