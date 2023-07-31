The woman found guilty in one of the RSPCA's biggest horse cruelty investigations in recent history will appeal the decision, and hopes to put a stay on an order banning her from owning horses.
Christine Weisheit appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday to apply for a stay on the banning order, after it was passed at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on July 19.
At the earlier hearing, Weisheit was found guilty of 56 animal cruelty charges after more than 100 emaciated horses were found at her property in Warrak, near Ararat.
The magistrate also permanently banned Weisheit from owning or being in charge of horses or ponies.
Weisheit was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine and $80,000 in costs to RSPCA.
At Monday's hearing in Ballarat, Weisheit sought to stay the order pending the outcome of an appeal of the guilty verdict.
However, the matter was adjourned by Magistrate Guilliame Bailin until Friday, as no RSPCA representative was present in court for the application - and could not argue against it.
