A series of cases heard at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday has highlighted the importance of securely storing cards and belongings.
In two separate plea hearings the court was told of incidents where bank cards taken from cars had been used illegally in a number of small transactions across Ballarat.
In one matter, a Ballarat man had his wallet and bank card stolen from his car, parked outside of his house, in December 2021.
The accused woman and an associate then used the card to purchase cigarettes at APCO Main Road, and McDonalds in Wendouree.
A total of $130.10 was used illegally on the card.
The woman pleaded guilty to the offending, and the court heard she had served a two-month prison sentence following the offending for other unrelated matters.
Magistrate Guilliame Bailin found the charges proven and dismissed - if the theft charges were rolled into the prison sentence they would not have affected the ultimate outcome.
In another matter heard in the court, a man pleaded guilty to two dishonesty charges regarding transactions in January.
The court heard he had used a stolen bank card to purchase items from the BP Warrenheip service station on two occasions, January 31 and February 16.
The transactions cost $53.50 and $77.98 respectively.
When the man was interviewed by police regarding the illegal purchases, he said he was given the card by two women he had help who were broken down on the side of the Western Freeway.
One of the women told the accused he could use her card to purchase a pack of cigarettes as thanks for assisting them. Police did not contest this version of events.
The man was placed on a 12 month good behaviour bond to run along a community corrections order he had been on for previous, unrelated offending.
