Stolen bank cards used across Ballarat

By Alex Dalziel
Updated August 1 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 8:00am
A series of cases heard at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday has highlighted the importance of securely storing cards and belongings.

