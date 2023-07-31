Ballarat's rising triathlon star Oscar Wootton has been named as one of two flag bearers for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Youth Games which get underway in 'Trinbago' this week.
The 17-year-old will lead the Australian team alongside netballer Monika 'Otai at the opening ceremony at the Hasely Crawford Stadium early on Saturday morning Australian time
Wootton is one of just four triathletes who will race for gold over two triathlon events which will be held on August 6 and 8.
He will compete in both the boys race as well as the mixed teams event.
This season, Wootton won gold at the Gold Coast AGPT in the Triple Mix Male 16-19 race and he also placed fifth at the Australian Sprint Triathlon Championships GPT in Port Adelaide Male 16-19 and first in junior B 16-17 category.
His performance in South Australia earned him his Australian debut with his selection confirmed privately in April before being announced publicly in June.
Prior to the leaving for the Carribbean, Wootton spoke to The Courier saying he was thrilled to be representing his country.
"It's quite a dream come true all the aspects of it, it's going to be awesome," he said.
"It's Commonwealth Games level, so it's not against the Americans or Europeans, which could be a blessing, or maybe not, I don't really know about the people I'll be competing against.
"We should find out about 30 days beforehand who's competing in the teams."
Wootton is a true Ballarat athlete who trains across multiple organisations.
He works with running coach Neville Down, but also with the Ballarat Swimming Club, the Ballarat Sebastopol Cycling Club and the RAD Centre to name just some.
"I'm a bit all over the joint," he said.
"There is a Ballarat Triathlon Club, but it is a small club which is more just a few races here and there over the summer.
"So what's I've done is followed in the steps of Darcy Williams who's a top triathlete, although he's moved to Melbourne now.
"He's trained with 'Nev' and I've always looked up to him, so I swim with the swim team, I run with the run team, I cycle with the cycling team."
He said he was excited about seeing how his form held up against the best of the Commonwealth.
"We have the first event which is the male and female races and then two days later we have the mixed teams," he said.
"The way the relay works is we'll do a 200m swim, 6km bike, and a 1.2km run and you get your rest while (female) Aspen Anderson goes, then we have to do it again."
To follow Oscar Wootton at the Youth Commonwealth Games go to commonwealthgames.com.au and follow @CommGamesAus on social media.
