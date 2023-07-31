The Courier
Ballarat's Oscar Wootton to compete at the Youth Commonwealth Games

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated August 1 2023 - 11:55am, first published 9:30am
Ballarat's rising triathlon star Oscar Wootton has been named as one of two flag bearers for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Youth Games which get underway in 'Trinbago' this week.

