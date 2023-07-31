Even though there are clear signs saying left turn only, no right turn, and even new raised kerbs, there has been another crash on a notorious Dana Street corner.
Luckily, no one was hurt in the collision, which occurred at the Dawson Street intersection about 10.20am Monday.
According to the official Ballarat Police Eyewatch Facebook page, the driver of one vehicle failed to give way, crashing into another.
The safety measures, funded by the federal government's Black Spot program after nearby Dana Street Primary School raised serious concerns, were finished off in 2022.
Drivers can only turn left from Dawson Street, to avoid collisions going straight or turning right.
Dana Street traffic can back up past Dawson Street, particularly during school pick-up and drop-off times, and in the past some drivers have taken risks to cross Dana Street.
In 2020, there were two collisions at that intersection in one week.
The crash followed a hit-run collision on Pleasant Street and Darling Street in Redan about 10pm Sunday night - police said stated a vehicle collided with the rear of another vehicle, and the offending driver left the scene.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed no one was taken to hospital.
Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
