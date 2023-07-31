The Courier
Crash in Dana Street despite new Black Spot safety measures

By Alex Ford
Updated July 31 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:40pm
A two-car collision at the corner of Dana Street and Dawson Street on Monday. Picture by Adam Trafford
Even though there are clear signs saying left turn only, no right turn, and even new raised kerbs, there has been another crash on a notorious Dana Street corner.

