The cancellation of the Commonwealth Games has created more uncertainty for Ballarat's iconic showground market.
The Ballarat Market, run by Rotary Ballarat South, has been a part of weekends in the city since 1976.
The market is held at The Ballarat Showgrounds, next to Mars Stadium, where there are plans to construct a warm-up athletics track.
Market manager Helen Newall said it was unclear if timelines had changed since the state government axed the games or if the market could stay on the site once the works are finished.
"We want the market to continue, because we know it's an integral part of Ballarat, " Ms Newall said.
"The money that we make from the market goes back into local projects and never has the need been greater than it has over the last couple of years with COVID-19 and economic downturns."
When the Commonwealth Games infrastructure had a tighter deadline, market organisers were anticipating their last time on the showgrounds site would be in early November.
This would be before the Ballarat Show and coincide with their 47th birthday celebrations.
Ms Newall said without the pressure to hand over the site for the games, timelines were up in the air again.
"If we find in the meantime, the redevelopment of the Showgrounds isn't going to take place as fast as or it's not going to use all of the site, we will then reassess in conjunction with the Ballarat Council," she said.
"It's probably going to take us a month or so to see what happens."
If they need to move out in November, the new showgrounds site in Mount Rowan will not be ready.
Ms Newall said they were on the lookout for a space in the interim.
Forced closures during the COVID-19 lockdowns are still impacting The Ballarat Market and efforts to rebuild and keep people coming back.
Ms Newall thanked everyone who continued to attend, including regular customers, despite the current economic climate.
"It's a generational thing now," she said.
"We have people that were kids and now they're bringing their kids and sometimes their grandchildren along to the market."
Ms Newall said they were working on growing attendees to the market as well as regular stallholders.
She said it was sometimes a difficult "chicken or egg" situation where they needed attendees to convince stallholders it was worthwhile, but also needed the stallholders to keep numbers up.
One of their goals is working on getting a flower stall at the market again, which had been impacted during COVID-19.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
