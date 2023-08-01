Trucks honking, banners flying - and "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)"...
It was all happening at full blast in Lydiard and Mair streets on Tuesday - as Ballarat's Neil Para took the first soggy steps on his journey of 1000km.
The Sri Lankan Tamil refugee is striding towards Anthony Albanese's Marrickville office to raise awareness of refugees left in limbo for years - and hopefully hand-deliver a message to the Prime Minister himself, pluis a 11,000-signature petition
It's a 10-hour drive - and on foot, it should take Mr Para a bit over 33 days.
"I'm doing this for people like my family - and those who are left out," he said, walking down Mair Street, as City of Ballarat contractors beeped in support.
"They're in limbo. They're vulnerable. I'm walking for their freedom."
Mr Para said he had trained for the 1000km trek - and had also been taking part in 5km search walks as part of the Ballarat unit of the State Emergency Service.
"For me, a 5km walk is very similar to a 40km walk," he said.
If all goes well, he and a support van should be able to cover about 30km a day - with Tuesday's route including Humffray Street and Daylesford Road.
The farewell party included about 30 walkers - many of them, members of the Ballarat branch of Rural Australians for Refugees.
Mr Para had to pause when he described how he felt.
"To see all these people here, it's a good feeling. I don't know how to say it."
"It's early morning, it's wet - and they are here."
There were emotional scenes as he hugged supporters, his wife and his young children.
On Wednesday the convoy will head from Newlyn Recreation Reserve to Glenlyon.
He will head to Campbells Creek on Thursday and Heathcote on Friday.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
