The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat man's first steps in 1000km walk to PM's Sydney office

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated August 1 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Trucks honking, banners flying - and "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)"...

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.