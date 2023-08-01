What do John Lennon, Ronald Reagan and "Jess" the pony have in common?
They were all with us in the year 1980.
But unlike the others, the Mount Wallace brumby-cross is very much alive and kicking.
The rescue horse made headlines last year as Ballarat's - and possibly Victoria's - oldest equine.
Today (August 1), celebrated across Australia as the horse's birthday, she turns 43.
Jess is now chilling out at Jackson Park, a haven east of Ballarat that includes equine therapy for people with sensory disabilities and other issues.
The gentle and affectionate pony is the human equivalent of more than 115 years old - but still works with clients - and can comfortably gallop around the arena like a yearling.
"We have retired racehorses here - and technically August 1 is the birthday for all thoroughbreds - but Jess just runs around with them," operator Louise Rabling said.
"Hanging around with those horses, maybe she thinks she's a bit of a racehorse herself!"
While Jess's exact birthdate is lost in time, a heat-brand reveals she was born sometime in 1980.
That style of branding was phased out decades ago.
"When I saw her branding I thought: 'Oh my goodness - this horse is a lot older than I thought'," Ms Rabling said.
"She was a pet that came from a deceased estate in Meredith and was originally the granddaughter's horse.
"They were selling the property and of course Jess had nowhere to go.
"We were told she was very old - so there are only two choices there.
"I took her on - not knowing she would be here for seven years!"
The average lifespan of a domestic horse is 20-to-30 years - and Ms Rabling suspects Jess is possibly Victoria's oldest equine.
"She's so fit and healthy," she said.
"I think she might even make it to 50."
But Jess is a long way off a world record.
That belongs to Old Billy - who was foaled in Lancashire in 1760 and died in 1822.
"Jess gives children and adults (who come to Jackson Park) a second lease on life - and she gets me out of bed each day.
"When I'm feeling creaky and sore and not motivated - I have to remind myself that she gets up every day.
"If she can do it as a 43-year-old horse, there's no reason I can't get up and get motivated as well.
"She's a real motivator herself."
In fact, the cheeky pony has recently developed a habit of tapping on the back window, asking for her favourite treat: teddy bear biscuits.
August 1 is known as the Horses Birthday to allow standardisation in equine events such as racing. It is also linked to the start of the breeding season for most mares (August to March).
More to come...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
