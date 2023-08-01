It's been an outstanding winter season for Ballarat's runner with eight junior named to represent Victoria at the National Cross Country Championships which will be held in Canberra later this month.
To group was named due to their performances at the Victorian All School Championships which were held on July 22.
Ballarat will have a huge say in both the women's under-14 and women's under-16s event with both Paige Tuddenham and Aria Violini named in the state squad for under-14s and Lucy Jones and Rose Ashman both picked for under-16s. Ameli Torney was named in the women's under-15 squad.
In men's categories, Oliver Ryan was picked in the men's under-14 team while Mitchell Korosec was named in under-15s and Charles Chandler was picked in under-18s.
The National Cross Country Championships will be held at Canberra's Stromlo Forest on August 26.
Meanwhile, Ballarat will this weekend host the sixth round of Victoria's XCR Series with Lake Wendouree to provide the backdrop for the event.
Open level competitors have an option of completing a 6km or 15km courses while juniors will run 6km circuit of the lap.
Junior and shortcourse races will start at 9.30am, with the open and overage events getting underway at 10.15am. Entries close on Wednesday. Details: athsvic.org.au/events/xcr-road-15km/
Victorian Cross Country team members
Paige Tuddenham - Women U14
Aria Violini - Women U14
Amali Torney - Women U15
Lucy Jones - Women U16
Rose Ashman - Women U16
Oliver Ryan - Men U14
Mitchell Korosec - Men U15
Charles Chandler - Men U18
