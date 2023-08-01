The bottom end of Sturt Street is set to receive a major facelift as part of the Bridge Mall redevelopment project.
Temporary fencing and traffic management will be in place on Grenville Street as council begins landscaping work on the entrance to Bridge Mall.
From Wednesday, August 2, Grenville Street - from Curtis Street to Little Bridge Street - will be closed to south-bound traffic.
The south-bound lanes of Grenville Street will be transformed into gardens, a bike path, walkways and informal areas for play and seating.
At the bottom of Sturt Street, east-bound vehicles will continue to be able to turn left onto Grenville Street and east towards Bakery Hill via Curtis Street.
Vehicles will no longer be able to turn right from Sturt Street into Grenville Street.
During the works, pedestrians will be able to cross from the north side of Sturt Street into Curtis Street and from the south side of Sturt Street into the mall.
Shoppers will be able to access businesses and nearby car parking throughout the construction period by using designated walkways and access points.
The Grenville Street section is the second major section of the Bridge Mall redevelopment.
This stage will be undertaken concurrently with stage one, the Bridge Mall section of works.
The Grenville Street section will also be the new home of the historical named pavers.
The pavers, located near the playground, will be moved to greet people at the entrance to the Bridge Mall, where the Sturt Street gardens are extended into Grenville Street.
Work on the first stage of the Bridge Mall redevelopment project was announced in July, with the work to include the construction of a $1 million playground and removal of the main canopy.
The wider $18.6 million council project involves reopening Bridge Street to one-way traffic, increasing outdoor dining opportunities, new landscaping, lighting and limited car parking.
Bridge Mall cornerstone Norwich Plaza officially came under new management in July, with its last remaining tenants given six months to vacate before internal demolition works start.
The new managers, Melbourne-based retail property professionals RetPro have outlined plans to refurbish and renovate the 3500 square-metre building, which has more than 200 metres of frontages but has sat largely vacant in recent years.
Concept plans sighted by The Courier feature a building similar in shape and size to the existing building, but with its distinctive yellow steel facade and lichen-covered awnings replaced with off-white cladding.
