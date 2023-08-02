The signings keep on coming at Brown Hill with the club announcing the recruitment of Eastern Cricket Association star Lahiru Gunasinhage for the new BCA season.
Gunasinhage has played the past three season with the Deepdene Bears Cricket Club, scoring over 1100 runs at an average of just under 40.
His 2021-22 season saw him pile on 450 runs at an average of 64, including an unbeaten century in the semi-final.
While predominantly a top-order batsmen, he is also a handy medium pace bowler, who's best return was 27 wickets in the 2017-18 season while playing with Heathmont.
It's been a big off-season to date for Brown Hill which has also secured the services of Viraj Pushpakumara who will return to the club this season after a stint at Napoleons Sebastopol.
In other BCA news, Ballarat-Redan cricketer Jack Harwood has been selected in the Under-19 Victoria Country Emerging Talent squad.
Harwood recently moved to the Melbourne Cricket Club having played all his junior career with the Two Swords.
The all-rounder was a member of Ballarat-Redan's 2021-22 Second XI premiership at just 17 years of age.
Former Golden Point cricketer Darcy Aitken has also been selected in the Under-17 emerging talent squad.
Aitken, who now plays at Northcote, is one of 44 players across the state to be named in the squad.
The program aims to identify and prepare players for the next levels of elite cricket.
It will see players training under the eye of Cricket Victoria high performance coaching staff on Sundays and Tuesdays throughout pre-season to improve their game technically, tactically, physically and mentally.
The Victorian Country / Victorian Metro under-17 teams will be selected in November ahead of the National Championships from January 4-11.
MORE SPORT
Bacchus Marsh's Shameka Grero who has been selected in the under-16 Victoria Country female emerging players program alongside Ballan's Sarah Burton.
Meanwhile, Buninyong Cricket Club has announced David Tierney as its new club president.
Tierney takes over from outgoing club president Neil Blanchard, who will stay on as club secretary. He takes on the president role after 20 years with the club as a senior player and several years as a junior coach.
"I'm looking forward to helping take our club forward and nurturing our current crop of talented juniors through to the senior grades. I hope to further ingrain an inclusive and family orientated atmosphere, both on and off field," he said.
