ALL Ballarat schools have come up short in their semi-finals of the Herald Sun Shield which were played this week, wrapping up with the final games on Wednesday.
After Ballarat Grammar lost its boys and girls semi-finals, and St Patrick's also went down in the intermediate semi-final, it left Ballarat Clarendon College as the last Ballarat school standing in the senior boys division.
But on Wednesday, it also proved no match for a Melbourne-based opponent, going down to a slick Maribyrnong College 15.10 (100) to 7.10 (52). Maribyrnong were strong all over the park, opening up a four-goal advantage at half time and going on with the job in the second half. The skill level was most noticeable, often being able to take the ball from full back to goals in the blink of an eye.
Maribyrnong College will now meet Parade College senior boys division one decider after it recorded a 63-point victory over Padua College, also on Wednesday. The school from Melbourne's northern suburbs dictated the semi-final from the first bounce in the comfortable win.
In other results for Ballarat school, Ballarat Grammar was no match for Carey in the Intermediate semi final, going down 8.8 (56) to 4.7 (31).
In the girls division 1 semi-final, Caulfield Grammar was too powerful for Ballarat Clarendon College winning 12.10 (82) to 5.1 (31).
St Patrick's College was the reigning title holders in the intermediate level, but was terribly inaccurate in its semi-final clash with Rowville Secondary College who made the Ballarat school pay, winning 12.6 (78) to 3.9 (27) in that match played on Tuesday.
