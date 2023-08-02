The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat Clarendon College goes down in senior boys semi final

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
August 2 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Clarendon College has gone down in the senior semi-final of the Herald Sun Shield.
Ballarat Clarendon College has gone down in the senior semi-final of the Herald Sun Shield.

ALL Ballarat schools have come up short in their semi-finals of the Herald Sun Shield which were played this week, wrapping up with the final games on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.