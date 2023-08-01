Despite the closure of its Ballarat warehouse, Eureka Mums has helped more than 2000 babies and children in and around the city over the past 12 months - 46 per cent more than the previous year.
The group closed its Sebastopol warehouse in May 2022 to concentrate operations from its warehouses in Geelong and Clayton but vowed to continue supporting Ballarat families via its partner Victorian Freight Specialists which deliver goods direct to social workers.
Demand for support from the group, which provides clothes, shoes, prams, car seats, cots, toys and other baby/child essentials to families in need, has soared over the past year.
"Each family is asking for about eight items ranging from nappies through to prams, cots or clothes ... whereas possibly before COVID we would get an order just for a pram or car seat and families could make ends meet if they got something worth $500 it gave them breathing space to get other items," said Eureka Mums, Geelong Mums and St Kilda Mums senior outbound operations and networks manager Tamara Maddrell.
"We are increasingly getting requests for one of everything, which means every penny is a prisoner ... and we are getting repeat requests for absolute bare essentials."
Ms Maddrell said interest rate rises and cost of living increases were driving the surge in demand.
"We've seen growth statewide. The cost of living increase is real, especially for single income households ... it's too hard to find the money to get everything that a child might need," she said."
The value of items provided to Ballarat families in total over the 2022/23 financial year has also increased dramatically, up 63 per cent to $803,545 of baby essentials compared to 2021/22.
Among the items provided were 1357 bundles of clothing, 652 packets of nappies and 169 car seats.
The organisation operates through local social workers and maternal child health centres who order items that individual families who they support need, but Ms Maddrell said the hidden need was even greater among those not linked with support services.
"The strength of our impact lies with the quality of our relationship with agencies who support those families," Ms Maddrell said.
"And now we are looking to more proactively link with kinders because often kinder teachers see a family multiple times a week, often there are younger siblings, and though they're not social workers the experience of getting to know families is another opportunity to link in with a family in need in a discreet way."
Ms Maddrell said in the transition from closing the Sebastopol warehouse, donations were still the group's weakest point in Ballarat.
The current donation drop-off point is at Ballarat Specialist School Farm Campus at 800 Norman Street, Invermay Park, each Monday from 9.30am to 2.30pm.
Prams, car restraints less than eight years old, cots less than 10 years old and freshly laundered clothing from infant to size 16 are desperately needed.
Ms Maddrell said they were also looking for more options from community partners or community retail spaces who might be willing to also become a drop-off location.
