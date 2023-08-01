The Courier
Eureka Mums reports big jump in need among Ballarat families

MS
By Michelle Smith
August 2 2023 - 4:30am
Despite the closure of its Ballarat warehouse, Eureka Mums has helped more than 2000 babies and children in and around the city over the past 12 months - 46 per cent more than the previous year.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

