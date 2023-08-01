Portable mobile phone and seatbelt detection cameras returned to Creswick Road on Tuesday, with drivers and passengers doing the wrong thing once again put on notice.
Ballarat saw its first camera pop up on Creswick road on April 5, 2023, with many residents wondering what it actually was.
The camera ended up detecting 131 offences in three days including 83 people who did not wear a seat belt - 77 of those drivers.
The trailer-mounted technology also picked up 48 drivers illegally using their mobile phones at the wheel.
But those drivers did not receive a fine, only a warning, until enforcement kicked in on July 1, 2023.
If penalties were enforced at the time, three-day visit to Ballarat would have netted $59,651.
The cameras, rolled out earlier this year, were introduced to help drive town the road toll and reduce the chance of crashes.
The Victorian government predicted the cameras would help prevent 95 casualty crashes per year.
The cameras are moved around regional and metropolitan areas on a regular basis, covering all types of roads.
They take high resolution photographs at any time of day or night and in all weather conditions, with artificial intelligence then reviewing each image.
If a potential offence is detected, the images would be sent off for a manual review by an independent officer.
In June, Victorian Police Minister Anthony Carbines said drivers would face a $577 fine and receive four demerit points if caught using a mobile phone while driving.
"Once in force, drivers will face penalties of four demerit points and a $577 fine if caught using a mobile phone while driving," Mr Carbines said.
"They'll also get a $385 fine for not wearing a seatbelt correctly."
Ballarat Highway Patrol Sergeant Liam Gardner told The Courier in July many Ballarat drivers were still failing to belt-up.
