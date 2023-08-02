The Courier
Ballarat bowlers Greg Brown and Leah McArthur off to nationals

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
August 2 2023 - 2:25pm
Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region bowlers Greg Brown and Leah McArthur will represent Victoria at the Australian Indoor Bowls Championships, to be held on the Gold Coast later this month.

