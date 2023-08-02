Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region bowlers Greg Brown and Leah McArthur will represent Victoria at the Australian Indoor Bowls Championships, to be held on the Gold Coast later this month.
Brown, from Ballarat Bowls Club, and McArthur from Webbcona are the two BHBR representatives at the four-day titles.
Victorian qualifiers were held in early June with McArthur winning through after a strong performance at Club Sunbury, while Brown advanced via qualifiers at City Memorial in Warrnambool.
McArthur faces Laini McGorman from Adelaide in the first round while Brown plays Pakenham's Geoffrey Van Vugt.
The national championships run from August 14-17.
