Court

Ballarat's Mark McKay pleads guilty to drug and firearm possession in County Court

Updated August 1 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 2:31pm
A Judge has described a Ballarat drug dealer as having "somewhat of an arsenal", after police found him in possession of six guns, ammunition, a bullet proof vest and multiple tasers.

