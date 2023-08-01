A Judge has described a Ballarat drug dealer as having "somewhat of an arsenal", after police found him in possession of six guns, ammunition, a bullet proof vest and multiple tasers.
Mark McKay, 49, pleaded guilty in the Victorian County Court on Tuesday, August 1, to the possession of a traffickable quantity of firearms as well as multiple charges relating to drug possession and trafficking.
During August and September 2019, McKay was caught trying to sell thousands of dollars of methamphetamine to undercover police officers on multiple occasions.
In response, on November 18, 2019, police raided a shipping container belonging to McKay, where they found more than 900 grams of MDMA, three rifles, a pistol as well as various other items including jewellery, power tools and welding equipment.
Police subsequently raided McKay's home, where they found another rifle, a shotgun and $8000 cash.
McKay was released on bail on August 6, 2020, but was caught reoffending by police 11 days before he was set to face court.
On August 11, 2022, police became suspicious of activity in a Golden Point hotel room which was being frequented by a large number of people.
After they observed McKay leaving the hotel, police raided the room where they found 750 grams of methamphetamine, 39 grams of cocaine, 572 grams of cannabis, as well as gold nuggets and a significant amount of cash.
Judge Gavan Meredith said McKay had a criminal history dating back to the age of 14, and had been affected by alcoholism and a troubled upbringing.
The court heard McKay's parents broke up when he was just six-years-old, and after his mother started a relationship with another man, he became the carer for his six younger siblings.
McKay also suffered from disrupted schooling, and developed a drug dependence at the age of 16, and was a daily drinker by the time he turned 18.
Judge Meredith said McKay's disadvantaged background had some impact on his moral culpability, but that the drug operation went beyond trying to fund a personal habit.
"So as far as your drug trafficking is concerned, I cannot accept you were motivated only for your own use," he said.
He also told McKay he rejected the story that he possessed the six firearms out of mere curiosity, and said he had "somewhat of an arsenal available", to him.
While sentencing McKay, Judge Meredith said he was "somewhat guarded" towards his rehabilitation prospects, after he had continued to deal a commercial quantity of methamphetamine while on bail.
McKay was sentenced to six-and-a-half-years in prison, with a non-parole period of four years.
Without a guilty plea, Judge Meredith said he would have sentenced McKay to nine-and-a-half-years in prison.
For confidential alcohol and drug counselling and referral in Victoria call DirectLine on 1800 888 236.
