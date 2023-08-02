Melbourne Cup winning trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace have added another major award to their ever-growing trophy cabinet, coming out on top as the leading stable in Australia for the 2022-23 racing season.
The combine, who have one of their training bases at Miners Rest finished the season 346 wins, including 154 in the city.
Of those 346 wins, 265 came in Victoria, including 97 at metropolitan level, giving the stable both Victorian trainers' premierships by a fair margin.
They missed out however on being the country's number one city trainer with Sydney's Chris Waller finishing with 221 metropolitan winners across the season.
There were a multitude of Group 1 successes throughout the season with the highlight being Gold Trip's win in the Melbourne Cup.
Other Group 1 highlights included Smokin' Romans in the Turnbull Stakes, Snapdancer in the Memsie Stakes, Royal Merchant in the Goodwood Handicap and Coolangatta in the AJ Moir Stakes. Coolangatta would also race later in the season at Royal Ascot.
Meanwhile, an ill-timed suspension proved costly for Miners Rest-based jockey John Allen who lost out in the battle for the state jockey's premiership by just five wins to Daniel Stackhouse.
Allen, who finished the season with 122 winners, missed the last month of the season after being suspended for 30 meetings as a result of a race fall on June 17 in the Henry Bolte Handicap at Flemington.
Blake Shinn won Victoria's metro premiership with 66 victories, while sidelined hoop Jamie Kah still finished second on 59 wins despite having not ridden since March after a fall.
Meanwhile, Maher has locked in his team of northern hemisphere gallopers who will head to Australia for this year's Spring Racing Carnival.
MORE SPORT
Headlining the travelling team are Cox Plate hopefuls Light Infantry and New Energy, as well as Melbourne Cup hopeful Saint George.
"We're looking forward to them getting here as most of them are lightly raced and have got a lot of potential upside," Maher told racing.com
"We know the quality of Light Infantry, while New Energy is another high-quality galloper who has now been gelded. He probably needs to find his best form but we're confident he can make an impact out here."
After an unsuccessful spring raid in Sydney last year Light Infantry is to be released from trainer David Simcock to join the Maher stable this spring, where the Cox Plate looms as his ultimate goal.
This comes on the back of a third placing in the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes (1600m) at Royal Ascot.
Maher said he hoped to saddle up his first Northern Hemisphere three-year-old in the Melbourne Cup with Saint George, who followed his Royal Ascot placing with what Maher described as another "strong effort" when placed at Newmarket.
Most of the group is expected to fly into Australia on September 14, while two of the runners, Zoology and Nails Murphy will on the September 29 flight.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.