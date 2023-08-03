Despite economic uncertainty gripping most of the country, real estate agents say Ballarat's industrial land market has remained steady throughout the first half of 2023.
New data from Ballarat agency Colliers has revealed a strong demand for industrial land, and interest in smaller lots, has offset some of the economic headwinds of the past six months, such as rising interest rates.
In the first half of 2023, industrial land rates rose, from $329.10 per hectare in the second half of 2022 to $558.23 in the first half of 2023.
Colliers executive Lauchlan Waddell said much of the price increase has to do with tight industrial land supply, which looks to continue into the second half of the year.
Delacombe saw around six hectares of vacant land absorbed through development in the first half of 2023, and Wendouree just 0.65 hectares - indicating a drying up of future supply for the suburb.
"There has been a large uptake of industrial land released through HQ Ballarat. A lot of that land was smaller lots than your traditional industrial lots, they were around 750 to 1000 square-metres, and were really well received by the market," Mr Waddell said.
"I think that speaks to the fact that there has been limited supply to that size historically, and a lot of pent up demand that is driving buyers to that side of things."
HQ Ballarat, a 11.2 hectare block of Heinz Road, Delacombe, was subdivided into 59 lots for a new business park, with land sales expected to be completed by 2024.
Mr Waddell said on the rental side of the market, leasing of large scale facilities acted as a driver for the market, with 16,623 square-metres leased in the past six months.
"We had some good success in the first half of the year, with about 16,000 square-metres leased. Close to 8000 square-metres of that was over three transactions, so it really speaks to the demand for those larger sized warehouses of 2000, 3000 or 4000 square-metres," Mr Waddell said.
Should current trends continue, Mr Waddell said most of the heavy lift for late 2023 would be done by sales in developed areas of the city.
"What we are going to be relying on in the second half of 2023 is some of the infill or vacant land that sits in developed, industrial areas to fit the middle range of people who need around 2000 to 5000 square-metres of land," Mr Waddell said.
"It will be interesting to see if there are going to be a few more transactions to give an indication of price discovery of where the market is heading later in the year.
"They are significant in that is shows that businesses are still confident in Ballarat. I think the recent announcement of the Commonwealth Games not going ahead in regional areas is a bit of blow to business confidence in Ballarat.
"But I think broadly speaking, businesses are still optimistic about the future, even despite the uncertainty we faced in the first half of this year."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.